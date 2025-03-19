A Kogi State group, Action Collective, has exposed an alleged plot to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan using fabricated signatures.

The scheme reportedly involves a former governor, compromised INEC officials, and a budget of over two million dollars

The group has called on civil society, the media, and security agencies to scrutinize the recall process to prevent manipulation

A civic group in Kogi State, Action Collective, has uncovered an alleged plot to orchestrate the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan through fraudulent means.

The organization claims that faceless individuals are being recruited to append signatures on a recall petition in a bid to silence the lawmaker, who represents Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate.

Group exposes alleged plot to recall Natasha

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, Dr. Onimisi Ibrahim, the group’s coordinator, alleged that the scheme is being masterminded by allies of those opposed to Senator Natasha within the Senate.

According to him, intelligence reports indicate that the effort is aimed at permanently halting her pursuit of justice, both locally and internationally, following her six-month suspension from legislative activities over allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“We gathered reliably that a former governor in Kogi State has been contacted to execute this sinister plan. Additionally, certain officials within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have reportedly been enlisted to facilitate the recall process,” the statement alleged.

The group further claimed that the operation has been heavily funded, with over two million dollars allegedly allocated to recruit individuals from various local government areas in Kogi State.

These individuals, it said, would be financially incentivized to provide false signatures supporting the recall initiative.

INEC officials involved in plot - group alleges

According to Action Collective, the involvement of certain highly placed INEC officials in the plan raises serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral body.

The group warned that such actions, if allowed to proceed unchecked, could set a dangerous precedent for democratic representation in Nigeria.

“This project involves massive financial inducement of INEC personnel, which is why we find it crucial to alert civil society organizations, human rights groups, the media, and security agencies to remain vigilant. Any recall process initiated under these circumstances must be subjected to thorough scrutiny,” the statement noted.

The organization called on the public and relevant stakeholders to resist any attempt to manipulate the electoral process, warning that allowing such actions to go unchallenged could erode public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

It urged security agencies to investigate the allegations and ensure that any fraudulent attempt to recall the senator is thwarted before it gains traction.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

