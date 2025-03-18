Stan Alieke, a prominent lawyer, has cautioned that being removed from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) could drastically reduce a graduate’s job opportunities

Alieke, known for representing Speed Darlington in his clash with Burna Boy, highlighted that NYSC participants are bound by rules restricting criticism of their employer

His remarks resonate with current discussions around corps members’ conduct, including the case of Raye, whose NYSC experience was recently featured on Legit.ng

Stan Alieke, a celebrity lawyer who gained attention defending Speed Darlington during his legal dispute with Burna Boy, recently addressed the precarious position of NYSC corps members.

He warned that expulsion from the programme could severely hinder a graduate’s ability to secure employment, particularly with organisations that mandate the NYSC certificate.

This statement comes amid ongoing debates about the rights and responsibilities of corps members, whom Alieke describes as employees of the Nigerian government, subject to strict conduct rules.

What Alieke said about NYSC rules

Alieke explained that corps members, receiving monthly stipends from the government, are effectively public sector workers. Like employees in many organisations, they face restrictions on publicly criticising their employer.

Breaching these rules could result in disciplinary action, including being sacked from the programme. He stressed that this is a common practice, not unique to the NYSC, though its legal basis might spark further debate.

For graduates, the consequence of expulsion is significant: many employers, especially in government and formal private sectors, require the NYSC certificate as a hiring condition, making completion a critical step for career advancement.

In his words,

A corp member is an employee of the gov't, you earn stipends from the gov't so as per employment policy, you are restricted from saying some things against your employer which is the gov't. This is not just peculiar to the gov't; in some organizations, you are restricted from criticizing or making a public appearance against the organization, if not you will be queried or fired. The legality or otherwise of this will be a topic for another discussion but rules are rules & once you are signed up you are to comply.

My candid advice to the NYSC girl is that she should know this fact and not let herself be misled by social media support, they can only use you for clout & support you to your doom then abandon you. If NYSC kicks you out, your options of getting some jobs in Nigeria are already limited as some organizations won't employ you without a Nysc certificate. For further clarification, she should read her NYSC handbook.

Netizens react to Alieke's views on NYSC expulsion

@supsie said;

How many people have been able to secure jobs with the NYSC cert? Abeg rest

@cellarrouge said;

The truth is he's saying the bitter truth

@benny_gold__ said;

How many people that served has a good paying job …Clowns 🤡

@amakaike_ said;

You see this country? It’s finished. We keep focusing on the wrong things

@official_kingzima said;

This guy has never in his life for once said any sensible thing

@precy_david said;

But she’s apologized! Can we now face the government on the issues raised! As we aren’t Corp members

@damii_ix said;

I didn’t watch her video, but I think what caught a lot of people’s attention was the part where she said the president is a terrible person, so I’m not certain if she made any direct message to the NYSC or everything was to the president and how bad the economy is, but if her rants were towards the president or the retrogressing economy of the nation, then they are valid, being a corp member is irrelevant at this point.

@melvinalcasa said;

NYSC as a requirement to get jobs…. It’s like this man has been living under the sea with sponge bob…. You will find out soon

Atiku supports NYSC member Raye

Recall Legit.ng detailed Atiku Abubakar's response to the threat against NYSC member Raye for voicing disapproval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

The corps member exemplifies the spirit of a new generation of women, according to the PDP's 2023 presidential contender.

Atiku claims that the NYSC member's behaviour demonstrates that tomorrow's leaders are already here and prepared to help create a better future.

