The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has recorded a major success in its fight against criminal syndicates with the neutralisation of a notorious kidnapper, Dogo Saleh.

The breakthrough was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who reassured residents of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal operations threatening public safety.

According to the statement, the operation was intelligence-driven, targeting a gang notorious for violent crimes along the Kaduna-Lokoja-Enugu highway and within the FCT.

The statement read in part:

“In a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation, FCT Police operatives neutralized a notorious bandit, Salisu Mohammed, alias ‘Dogo Saleh,’ following an intense counter-kidnapping mission aimed at dismantling a syndicate responsible for violent crimes.”

Notorious gangster apprehended in Abuja

On March 3, 2025, acting on credible intelligence regarding bandits’ movement into the FCT, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit launched a strategic operation to block their access routes.

This led to the successful interception and arrest of Salisu Mohammed at Gidan Abe Forest as he attempted to move toward Bwari Area Council.

Further investigations identified the 21-year-old suspect, hailing from Baban Saural village in Kaduna State, as a key enforcer for criminal leaders operating in Rijana Forest.

He had been involved in multiple abductions along major highways, extorting substantial ransoms from victims.

N3m cash, AK-49, others items recovered during operation

During the operation, the suspect attempted to flee, leaving behind an AK-49 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of live ammunition, and ₦3,000,000, which was reportedly proceeds from previous kidnappings.

The statement detailed Mohammed’s direct involvement in several high-profile abductions and killings across various communities, including Kyauta Village, Kike Village, and Bagada Village, where victims were either ransomed or killed.

He was also implicated in the kidnapping of a woman and her children at a police quarters in Chikun LGA, an attack on security personnel at Kujama Market, and multiple other criminal activities.

Bullets fly as Police enters gangsters' den

On March 4, leveraging intelligence provided by the arrested suspect, operatives launched a follow-up operation targeting the gang’s hideout in Kwasau Forest, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna State.

However, upon arrival, the police team encountered heavy resistance as the gang attempted to ambush them and rescue their captured member.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Mohammed sustained fatal injuries inflicted by his own gang members.

He was transported to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The police recovered an AK-47 rifle with a scratched-out breech number, a magazine with two rounds of live ammunition, and successfully dismantled the gang’s hideout.

One officer sustained minor injuries but has since been treated and discharged.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, commended the officers for their courage and professionalism, reaffirming the command’s commitment to tracking down the remaining gang members.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and support security efforts by providing timely intelligence, while also calling for reports of suspicious activities through dedicated emergency lines.

