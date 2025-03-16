The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, challenging the legality of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for allegedly speaking without permission and rejecting a reassigned seat, leading to withheld salary and allowances

SERAP argues that the suspension violates her fundamental rights, undermines democratic representation, and seeks a court order to reverse the decision

FCT, Abuja - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The suit challenges the legality of her suspension, arguing that it violates her fundamental human rights and the rights of her constituents to political participation.

SERAP has sued Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the suspension of Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti/@Godswill_Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Natasha suspended for 6 months by senate

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months following allegations that she spoke without permission and refused to accept a reassigned seat in the Senate chamber.

As part of the suspension, her salary and allowances were withheld, and she was prohibited from identifying herself as a senator.

SERAP wades in takes legal action against Akpabio

In the suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/498/2025, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and shared via X, SERAP is seeking an order to compel Senate President Akpabio to reverse what it calls the “unlawful” suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan.

SERAP’s legal team, led by Kolawole Oluwadare and Mrs. Adelanke Aremo, argued in the suit that:

“No one should ever be punished for ‘speaking without permission.’ Being a senator does not deprive Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan of her fundamental human rights. The Senate should be setting an example by upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights, not violating them.”

The organization is also seeking an injunction to prevent the Senate from imposing further disciplinary actions against Akpoti-Uduaghan based on the peaceful exercise of her rights.

SERAP: Violation of constitutional and human rights

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is facing a lawsuit from SERAP over the suspension of Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Facebook

SERAP contends that suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan infringes upon her right to freedom of expression as guaranteed under Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

According to SERAP:

“Punishing Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan solely for peacefully expressing herself is unlawful, unnecessary, and disproportionate. Her suspension would also have a chilling effect on other members of the Senate, limiting their ability to speak freely.”

Impact on constituents’ political participation

SERAP argues that the suspension not only violates Akpoti-Uduaghan’s rights but also undermines the democratic representation of her constituents in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

“The suspension has effectively silenced the voice of her constituents in the Senate, restricting their ability to participate in governance through their elected representative,” the suit states.

Akpabio raises fresh allegation against Natasha

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has accused Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, for misrepresenting the Senate at the international level and distorting facts.

The Kogi senator who was recently suspended by the Senate for violating the Senate standing rules, reported her suspension to the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 12.

