Nigeria has lost approximately ₦100 billion in the past decade due to illegal private jet charter operations, with the issue persisting for nearly 50 years despite regulatory frameworks

Around 80% of private jet owners misuse their licenses by operating unauthorized charter services

Minister Festus Keyamo has launched a task force to tackle the violations, with recommendations including stricter enforcement

FCT, Abuja - Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that Nigeria has suffered significant financial losses due to illegal private jet operations spanning more than 40 years.

Keyamo speaks on decades of unchecked violations

Keyamo has opened up about how illegal private jet operations have cost Nigeria billions over 40 years. Photo credit: @fkeyamo/Nurphotos

Source: UGC

Addressing a question by Legit.ng at a ministerial briefing in Abuja, Keyamo stated that a task force set up under his administration uncovered widespread misuse of private jet licenses, resulting in billions of naira in lost government revenue.

“When we assumed office, we inherited a major issue—private jets being unlawfully used for charter services.

"Many of these aircraft have operated freely for decades without proper regulation, leading to massive revenue losses for the federal government,” Keyamo disclosed.

According to him, the illegal practice has persisted for nearly 50 years, with powerful individuals attempting to dissuade him from addressing it.

“People warned me, saying, ‘Minister, don’t go there; these are the influential figures controlling Nigeria.’ But I refused to turn a blind eye,” he said.

Over N100 billion lost to illegal private jet operators

Keyamo estimated that over the past ten years alone, the federal government has lost approximately ₦100 billion due to unauthorized charter flights.

He explained that some private jet owners deliberately misrepresent their aircraft as personal-use planes to evade higher commercial licensing fees.

“When a private jet is brought into the country, the owner applies for a license from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). There are two categories: one for private use and another for commercial charter services.

"The license for private operations is significantly cheaper because it is intended for personal or corporate travel, such as flying company executives or family members. However, many private jet owners exploit this loophole to operate charter flights illegally,” he explained.

Keyamo further revealed that about 80% of private jet owners in Nigeria violate their Private Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) licenses by secretly engaging in charter services for profit.

Government crackdown on illegal operations

Keyamo has highlighted Nigeria’s long-standing financial drain due to unauthorized private jet charters. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

Source: Facebook

To address the issue, Keyamo initiated a special task force last year, led by industry expert Captain Ado.

After six months of investigations, the team uncovered alarming levels of non-compliance within the private aviation sector.

“One recommendation from the task force was to temporarily shut down the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), where private jet operations are handled, for a security review. While we cannot close the terminal entirely, we are carefully evaluating their findings to implement necessary reforms without disrupting legitimate operations,” he stated.

Keyamo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strict enforcement, regardless of who is affected.

“No one is above the law. The President has given us full authority to address this problem, and we will not be swayed by external pressure. If anyone approaches you to plead on their behalf, tell them not to bother—I won’t listen,” he declared.

Another int'l airport in Nigeria set to begin full operation

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport will reportedly commence full flight operations in January 2025.

The facility, based in Maiduguri, will be the first fully operational international airport in Nigeria's Northeast Zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng