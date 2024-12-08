The upgraded Maiduguri airport is now set to commence full international flight operations by January

The upgraded airport is equipped with a world-class runway and modern facilities and is expected to serve as a regional cargo hub

Nigeria has 21 airports operated by the Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN), with five functional international airports

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport will commence full flight operations in January 2025.

The international airport in Maiduguri will become the first fully operational international airport in Nigeria's North East Zone.

Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, to begin operation Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

There is excitement that the upgraded airport will bolster cargo transportation across the region and improve connectivity for the North East Zone.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development who recently visited the airport to facilitate vital discussions on the forthcoming upgrade, was accompanied by Chief Executives from key aviation agencies, BusinessDay reports.

Festus Keyamo speaks on the upgraded airport

The aviation minister stressed that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport symbolises growth and resilience for the region.

He added that the airport has a world-class runway and state-of-the-art facilities.

Keyamo said:

"The airport will also serve as a regional cargo hub, offering critical support to the economy of the North East and beyond."

Governor Zulum, in his speech, expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and praised the appointment of Keyamo.

He praised the minister for exemplifying commitment and visionary leadership, highlighting his significant contributions to the progress achieved in the aviation sector since his appointment.

The Governor also reaffirmed the Borno State Government's full commitment to partnering with the Federal Government to ensure the successful commencement of operations as scheduled.

"We are happy, grateful and ready to work with federal government"

Ebonyi state airport

Earlier, Legit.ng revealed that the Ebonyi state government says the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport rehabilitation has been completed.

The state government said that flight operations will begin in August.

Ngozi Obichukwu, the Ebonyi state commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, disclosed this to journalists at the airport, stating that the state government had concluded plans to buy four aircraft to complement the airport's take-off.

Source: Legit.ng