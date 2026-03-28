The Yoruba Ronu group has urged caution over an unverified report of Atiku and Governor Sule's secret meeting in Saudi Arabia

Akin Malaolu, the group's president, claims a lack of supporting evidence, highlighting the need for rigorous verification standards in political reporting

Malaolu stressed that responsibility lies with the media and the public to discern fact from speculation in pre-election narratives

The president of the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum (YRLF), Akin Malaolu, has called for caution in the interpretation and amplification of a report alleging a secret political meeting in Saudi Arabia involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule.

The report, published by Peoples Gazette, claimed that the two political figures held a clandestine meeting to discuss possible alignments and financial support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yoruba Ronu group urges caution over unverified Atiku, Sule meeting in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: @NasarawaGovt

Source: Twitter

Report of Atiku, Sule's alleged meeting lacks verification

However, Malaolu noted that the claims, which are based on anonymous sources, lack independent verification and should be treated with caution.

He observed that while anonymous sourcing is not unusual in investigative journalism, stories of such magnitude require a higher evidentiary threshold.

“Allegations involving political alliances and financial commitments are serious matters. In such cases, one would expect corroborative elements—documents, travel confirmations, or multiple independent sources. At the moment, those elements appear to be missing,” he said.

The president of Yoruba Ronu also warned against drawing conclusions from unverified reports, particularly in a pre-election environment.

“As the political cycle begins to gather momentum, it is not uncommon for speculative narratives to emerge. The responsibility lies with both the media and the public to distinguish between confirmed facts and claims that are yet to be substantiated," he said.

Malaolu described the development as reflective of a broader pattern often seen ahead of major elections.

“Increasingly, we are seeing reports that test political narratives without sufficient corroboration. Without verifiable anchors such as travel alignment, documentary evidence, or independent confirmations, such claims should be treated as provisional,” he added.

Report of Atiku, Sule's alleged meeting lacks anchor - Malaolu

Malaolu further observed that the report raises critical questions about verification standards in politically sensitive reporting.

He said:

“For a story framed as an exclusive, you would typically expect at least one verifiable anchor—be it documents, visuals, or cross-source validation. In this instance, those elements are not evident, which makes it difficult to treat the claims as conclusive."

Malaolu stressed the need for adherence to professional standards, noting that the use of anonymous sources must be balanced with corroborative evidence.

“Anonymous sources have their place in journalism, but they cannot replace verification. Where such evidence is lacking, it is important that reports are clearly framed as unverified to avoid misleading the public,” he said.

"Finally, we believe that the intermediate ideas in any story by anonymous sources must be joined together to reach a reasonable conclusion. People's Gazette goofed on this," Malaolu concluded.

Akin Malaolu, reacting to the alleged Saudi meeting, emphasises the need for rigorous verification standards in political reporting to avoid misinformation. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Gov Sule denies alleged secret meeting with Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nasarawa state government denied the claim that Governor Sule met with former Vice President Atiku in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the performance of the lesser Hajj.

It was alleged that the governor at the meeting pledged to finance the move to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

However, Ibrahim Addra, the chief press secretary to Governor Sule, in a statement on Friday, March 27, said that the report is “a complete fabrication, false in its entirety, and (the meeting) did not happen.”

Source: Legit.ng