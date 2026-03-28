Yoruba Ronu Group Speaks on APC Governor's Alleged Meeting with Atiku in Saudi Arabia
- The Yoruba Ronu group has urged caution over an unverified report of Atiku and Governor Sule's secret meeting in Saudi Arabia
- Akin Malaolu, the group's president, claims a lack of supporting evidence, highlighting the need for rigorous verification standards in political reporting
- Malaolu stressed that responsibility lies with the media and the public to discern fact from speculation in pre-election narratives
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The president of the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum (YRLF), Akin Malaolu, has called for caution in the interpretation and amplification of a report alleging a secret political meeting in Saudi Arabia involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule.
The report, published by Peoples Gazette, claimed that the two political figures held a clandestine meeting to discuss possible alignments and financial support ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Report of Atiku, Sule's alleged meeting lacks verification
However, Malaolu noted that the claims, which are based on anonymous sources, lack independent verification and should be treated with caution.
He observed that while anonymous sourcing is not unusual in investigative journalism, stories of such magnitude require a higher evidentiary threshold.
“Allegations involving political alliances and financial commitments are serious matters. In such cases, one would expect corroborative elements—documents, travel confirmations, or multiple independent sources. At the moment, those elements appear to be missing,” he said.
The president of Yoruba Ronu also warned against drawing conclusions from unverified reports, particularly in a pre-election environment.
“As the political cycle begins to gather momentum, it is not uncommon for speculative narratives to emerge. The responsibility lies with both the media and the public to distinguish between confirmed facts and claims that are yet to be substantiated," he said.
Malaolu described the development as reflective of a broader pattern often seen ahead of major elections.
“Increasingly, we are seeing reports that test political narratives without sufficient corroboration. Without verifiable anchors such as travel alignment, documentary evidence, or independent confirmations, such claims should be treated as provisional,” he added.
Report of Atiku, Sule's alleged meeting lacks anchor - Malaolu
Malaolu further observed that the report raises critical questions about verification standards in politically sensitive reporting.
He said:
“For a story framed as an exclusive, you would typically expect at least one verifiable anchor—be it documents, visuals, or cross-source validation. In this instance, those elements are not evident, which makes it difficult to treat the claims as conclusive."
Malaolu stressed the need for adherence to professional standards, noting that the use of anonymous sources must be balanced with corroborative evidence.
“Anonymous sources have their place in journalism, but they cannot replace verification. Where such evidence is lacking, it is important that reports are clearly framed as unverified to avoid misleading the public,” he said.
"Finally, we believe that the intermediate ideas in any story by anonymous sources must be joined together to reach a reasonable conclusion. People's Gazette goofed on this," Malaolu concluded.
Gov Sule denies alleged secret meeting with Atiku
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nasarawa state government denied the claim that Governor Sule met with former Vice President Atiku in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the performance of the lesser Hajj.
It was alleged that the governor at the meeting pledged to finance the move to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.
However, Ibrahim Addra, the chief press secretary to Governor Sule, in a statement on Friday, March 27, said that the report is “a complete fabrication, false in its entirety, and (the meeting) did not happen.”
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.