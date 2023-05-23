About 13 members of staff of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, have been dismissed for various cases of misconduct by the staff disciplinary committee of the University

The acting VC of the school, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyi, confirmed this while presenting the committee’s report to the special intervention team

Adagbonyi noted that 132 of the cases have been concluded and decisions taken on them, while 77 cases were still pending

The Edo state government, headed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, has sacked 13 lecturers of state-owned Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma.

According to a report by The Punch, the lecturers were sacked over alleged offences ranging from falsification of age, fraud, misconduct, extortion and sexual harassment, among others.

Edo government sacks 13 AAU lecturers for misconduct, sexual harassment, corruption, and age manipulation among others. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Why AAU lecturers were sacked

Besides, an unspecified number of others were demoted for other offences, PM News report further confirmed.

The institution’s vice chancellor, Professor Asomwan Sunny Adagbonyin, made this disclosure on Monday, May 22, while presenting the university disciplinary committee’s report to members of the AAU Special Intervention Team (SIT).

According to Adagbonyin, the erring staff were sacked due to the recommendations of the institution’s disciplinary committee which found them guilty of the offences.

The VC further disclosed that an associate professor and a lecturer were dismissed for collecting unapproved levy from students while another lecturer indicted for sexual harassment was also dismissed, This Day report added.

