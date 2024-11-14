The Federal University, Lokoja, dismissed four lecturers for examination misconduct and sexual harassment after a thorough investigation

Lokoja, Kogi State — The Governing Council of the Federal University, Lokoja, has dismissed four top lecturers for alleged examination misconduct and sexual harassment.

This decision was announced during the institution's Second Council meeting, chaired by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, and held recently in Lokoja.

Lokoja varsity management highlights reason for sack

The university's council stated that the dismissal of the four lecturers was based on serious violations of ethical standards, including allegations of examination malpractice and sexual harassment, Nation reported.

According to a statement from the university, the decision was reached after a thorough investigation, with the council commending the management for following due process in handling the matter.

Senator Ndoma-Egba, Chairman of the Governing Council, said:

“The actions of these lecturers are completely unacceptable. As an institution, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and ethics,”

"This decision underscores our commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct, especially in matters that compromise the safety and academic integrity of our students."

Varsity council stresses zero-tolerance policy on misconduct

The council reiterated its stance on unethical behaviour, affirming that such actions would not be tolerated in any form, Vanguard reported.

The university's management has also been directed to expedite the processing of other pending cases, including one in the Faculty of Science, which has recently attracted media attention.

“We want to send a strong message to all staff members that any form of misconduct will not be tolerated.

"We expect all lecturers to maintain the highest ethical standards in their professional conduct,” added Senator Ndoma-Egba.

The council further called on the students of the university to be vigilant and speak out against any form of harassment.

