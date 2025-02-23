The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has warned that Lagos and Ogun States may soon face network disruptions due to a shortage of diesel.

This crisis is a result of an indefinite strike by Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a group under the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

"It is a National Emergency": Telecom Operators Warn of Network Blackout in Two Nigerian States

ATCON’s President, Mr. Tony Emoekpere, stated that the ongoing fuel shortage is putting many telecom base stations at risk of shutting down, which could severely affect millions of mobile and internet users in the area.

He explained that the strike began because tanker and fuel truck drivers have been repeatedly harassed by police officers in Lagos State. As a result, fuel distribution has come to a standstill.

He said:

“As a result, diesel supply to telecom infrastructure has been severely impacted, leaving critical sites running dangerously low on fuel.”

He warned that if nothing is done quickly, the situation could get worse, leading to a total network outage. This would affect mobile and internet services, businesses, emergency services, and everyday communication.

ATCON is urging the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States to step in immediately and help ensure that telecom operators get access to diesel from depots.

Emoekpere added:

“This is not just a telecom issue—it is a national emergency that could cripple economic activities and compromise public safety.”

The group also called on security agencies and petroleum unions to quickly settle the issue to protect Nigeria’s network and economy.

