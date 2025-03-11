Police Rescue 27 Foreigners Held Hostage by Kidnappers, Location Announced
- No fewer than 27 foreigners have been rescued by the operatives of the Lagos state police command
- The state police command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this in a statement released to the press on Monday
- The rescued individuals comprised 18 males and nine females, some of whom are Ghanaians and others from the Republic of Benin
Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued 27 foreigners who were allegedly kidnapped and confined in an apartment in the Isheri Oshun area of the state.
How Lagos police rescued 27 foreign nationals
The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this disclosure during a press briefing on Monday, March 10.
As reported by The Punch, the Complaint Response Unit received a distress call from one of the victims, who reported that she and others had been held against their will and were not allowed to leave the apartment.
According to Hundeyin, the Divisional Police Officer in the area was immediately contacted, and efforts were thereafter made to rescue them from the apartment.
"Somebody reached out to the Complaint Response Unit of the Lagos Police Command and complained that she had been kidnapped in an apartment and not allowed to leave the apartment.
"The CRU contacted the Divisional Police Officer covering the area and raced to the place and upon getting to the apartment and breaking into it, a total number of 27 foreigners were found in the apartment."
Details of the rescued individuals released
As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, March 11, the rescued individuals comprised 18 males and nine females, some of whom are Ghanaians and others from the Republic of Benin.
Hundeyin said preliminary investigations revealed that the victims had been lured into the country under the false pretence of securing jobs.
FG frees 7 Polish nationals
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the seven Polish citizens who were detained in Nigeria during the hardship protests had been released.
Polish foreign ministry disclosed this on Wednesday via a terse statement and noted that the released persons are in Kano state.
The spokesman of the ministry, Pawel Wronski, further confirmed the development and noted that the Polish citizens have had their passports, laptops, and belongings returned.
