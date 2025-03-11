No fewer than 27 foreigners have been rescued by the operatives of the Lagos state police command

The state police command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this in a statement released to the press on Monday

The rescued individuals comprised 18 males and nine females, some of whom are Ghanaians and others from the Republic of Benin

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued 27 foreigners who were allegedly kidnapped and confined in an apartment in the Isheri Oshun area of the state.

How Lagos police rescued 27 foreign nationals

Spokesperson of the Lagos state police command Hundeyin confirmed the rescue of the 27 kidnapped foreigners. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this disclosure during a press briefing on Monday, March 10.

As reported by The Punch, the Complaint Response Unit received a distress call from one of the victims, who reported that she and others had been held against their will and were not allowed to leave the apartment.

According to Hundeyin, the Divisional Police Officer in the area was immediately contacted, and efforts were thereafter made to rescue them from the apartment.

"Somebody reached out to the Complaint Response Unit of the Lagos Police Command and complained that she had been kidnapped in an apartment and not allowed to leave the apartment.

"The CRU contacted the Divisional Police Officer covering the area and raced to the place and upon getting to the apartment and breaking into it, a total number of 27 foreigners were found in the apartment."

Details of the rescued individuals released

Police released details of the rescued foreign nationals. Image of police officers for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, March 11, the rescued individuals comprised 18 males and nine females, some of whom are Ghanaians and others from the Republic of Benin.

Hundeyin said preliminary investigations revealed that the victims had been lured into the country under the false pretence of securing jobs.

Read related articles on foreign nationals here:

FG frees 7 Polish nationals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the seven Polish citizens who were detained in Nigeria during the hardship protests had been released.

Polish foreign ministry disclosed this on Wednesday via a terse statement and noted that the released persons are in Kano state.

The spokesman of the ministry, Pawel Wronski, further confirmed the development and noted that the Polish citizens have had their passports, laptops, and belongings returned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng