The 109 foreign nationals accused of participating in cybercrimes and hacking activities were remanded in Kuje and Suleja correctional facilities on Friday

Justice Ekerete Akpan of the Federal High Court Abuja gave the order on Friday and held that the activities of the suspects threaten national security

The suspects, who are from Brazil, China, and the Philippines, were arraigned but stalled due to misrepresenting the names on the charge sheet and issues of counsel representation

FCT, Abuja - On Friday, November 22, a Federal High Court, Abuja division, ordered that the 109 foreigners linked to high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities threatening national security be remanded in Kuje and Suleja custodial centres until the next adjourned date.

Justice Ekerete Akpan gave the order based on the request by the counsel for the defendants on grounds that the police facility where they are being kept wasn’t conducive for the number of suspects.

As reported by NTA News, the defendants are from Brazil, China, and the Philippines, and the adjournment of their case to November 29, 2024, is to prepare them for proper arraignment and trial, in accordance with the Cybercrimes Act, 2015.

Why police arrested the nationals, arraigned them

On November 3, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said its operatives arrested 130 suspects for “high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities threatening national security”.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, said the suspects comprise 113 foreign nationals — 87 males and 26 females — and their 17 Nigerian collaborators — four males and 13 females.

But on Friday, the suspects were taken to the court for possible arraignment, which did not take place due to the absence of legal representation.

