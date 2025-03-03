On February 2, youth members of Assemblies of God Church, Zion Family, in Owerri, Imo State, protested a petition against their pastor by sealing the church premises and locking out everyone

The protest was in response to accusations against Reverend Obinna Nwoko by the Odionyemma family, which the youths claimed were untrue and driven by interference

The church leadership confirmed the matter is under careful consideration by the apex leadership of the Assemblies of God Church in Nigeria

Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria – On February 2, youth members of the Assemblies of God Church, Zion Family, located at 134B Wethedral Road, Owerri, protested a petition against their pastor by locking out everyone and sealing the premises of the church.

The action forced people to go home, and no service was held despite the presence of other church members.

Church Members Shut Down Church Over Petition Against Pastor, Location Announced

Source: Getty Images

Allegation of misconduct

The youths barricaded the entrance of the church in response to a petition against their officiating minister, Reverend Obinna Nwoko, by the Odionyemma family over the use of the Ofo, a staff of authority in Igbo society.

According to the youths, they locked out the entire congregation to press home their position, asserting that the allegation was untrue and driven by interference from the family.

Youth fellowship president's statement

Kingsley Asuzu, President of the church’s youth fellowship, told journalists that the Odionyenma family had long tried to assert their influence on the church. Asuzu and other members were angered by the petition to the General Council of the church in Enugu, accusing Nwoko of gross misconduct.

"They only want to use that to hang him in their petition. He has done nothing wrong, and the family should rather be blamed for what’s happening in the church," Asuzu said.

Call for fairness

Asuzu claimed that the family had been forcing the minister to comply with their wishes, and when he refused, they resorted to writing a petition against him, alleging that he had gone traditional in his ministrations.

"We wish to let the General Superintendent and all the Assemblies of God community both locally, nationally, and internationally know that the Zion family will stop at nothing to resist, revolt and withstand any appearance of injustice," he added.

Church leadership's response

Pastor Godfrey Odionyemma acknowledged the petition but stated that the matter would be decided by the apex leadership of the church.

"The issue is currently under the careful handling of the apex leadership of the Assemblies of God Church, Nigeria," Odionyemma said.

He refrained from further comments, trusting that church leaders would handle the situation with wisdom and fairness.

Soludo-led Anambra govt seals Okija shrine

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Anambra state government has sealed a shrine in Umuofor village, Okija.

As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday evening, February 12, the action came about as the government intensified its crackdown on fake native doctors and criminal activities.

Okija shrine, located in Ihiala local government area, is allegedly operated by Ekene Igboegbueze, a self-proclaimed native doctor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng