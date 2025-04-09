Itsekiri youths have staged a protest over the recent re-delineation of Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Warri, Delta state – Protesting Itsekiri youths have shut down oil production at a facility in Ogidigben, Warri South West local government area in Delta state.

The youth are protesting the recent re-delineation of Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Itsekiri natives have shut down 28,000 barrels per day Oil production facility at Ogidigben, Warri, Delta state.

As reported by Vanguard, the facility, formerly operated by Shell, reportedly produces about 28,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The protest, which began last Saturday, April 5, 2025, escalated on Tuesday with the occupation of the oil facility.

One of the protesters, who spoke anonymously, said the youths are determined to continue their protest until INEC reverses what they describe as an “anomaly” in the ward delineation exercise.

“We will continue to protest until INEC does the right thing. They cannot suddenly reduce us to an electoral minority in the Warri Federal Constituency. This is abnormal and shows clear bias against the Itsekiri nation.”

Meanwhile, traditional leaders of Okere Urhobo Kingdom in Warri have refuted reports that their community has rejected the INEC ward delineation report.

Prominent chiefs, including Chiefs John Edgor, Femi Okumagba, Frank Okolobe, and Youth President Hon. Eboh Okpako Elvis, emphasized that the kingdom is still reviewing the document.

The Urhobo traditional rulers made this known during a press briefing at the palace.

“We are in receipt of the ward re-delineation report from INEC and are currently studying it. The Commission gave all ethnic groups a seven-day window to make their comments. That period has not yet elapsed.”

