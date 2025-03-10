The United States (US) Department of State has confirmed that the recent difficulties faced by Nigerians applying for US visas were caused by a partial systems outage

Jennifer Johnson, press officer at the office of public and congressional affairs, Bureau of Consular Affairs, disclosed this information

Earlier, Nigerians had complained about interviews that had been missed as part of the visa application process

FCT, Abuja - The United States (US) Department of State has attributed recent challenges Nigerians face applying for US visas to a partial systems outage.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, March 10, press officer, office of public and congressional affairs, Bureau of Consular Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Jennifer Johnson, made this known.

US embassy explains why visa applicants face interview challenges.

There have been significant complaints by Nigerian visa applicants who particularly lamented that the US Embassy failed to interview those scheduled for appointments, as part of the visa application process.

Responding to the situation, the State Department spokesperson, acknowledged the issues but assured that normalcy had been restored to consular operations.

Johnson further assured that those affected visa applicants will have their interviews rescheduled.

Johnson stated:

“The US Department of State experienced a partial systems outage which has since been restored.

“All consular operations have resumed as normal.

“Visa applicants whose interviews must be rescheduled due to the outage will be notified.”

All consular operations have resumed as normal. Photo credit: Aslan Alphan

Why visa application is essential

Visa applications in advance of arrival give countries a chance to consider the applicant's circumstances, such as financial security, reason for travel, and details of previous visits to the country.

Visitors may also be required to undergo and pass security or health checks upon arrival at the port of entry.

