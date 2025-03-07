President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, March 7, 202,5 made six fresh appointments in Federal Government-owned hospitals

Tinubu approved the appointments ix Chief Medical Directors for federal hospitals in Ondo, Bauchi, Kaduna, and three other states

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the appointments are for four years

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed six Chief Medical Directors for Federal Government-owned hospitals across the country.

Tinubu appointed new Chief Medical Directors for the hospitals in Akure, Ondo state, Gombe, Azare in Bauchi state, Lafia in Nasarawa state, Maiduguri in Borno state, and Kafanchan in Kaduna state.

As reported by The Punch, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Tinubu appoints six Chief Medical Directors

Prof. Olusegun Ojo is appointed as the new Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State. Prof. Yusuf Abdullahi was reappointed as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe. Dr. Dauda Katagum, the acting Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, was confirmed as the substantive CMD. Dr. Ikrama Hassan was appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the newly upgraded Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa State. Dr. Ali Ramat, a Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, was appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopedic Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State. Dr Haruna Shehu, a Consultant Family Physician, was also appointed Chief Medical Director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

“All appointments are for four years, effective from the respective dates of assumption of office,”

