A final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has sparked an academic argument on social media after displaying his mathematics examination question paper online

The young man, who is in the Department of Agricultural Economics, showcased the questions, showing netizens that even agricultural mathematics is not simple at OAU

However, some students from different universities argued that the questions looked simple and that they could attempt them

An Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) final year student, with the TikTok handle @olawooree, has drawn people's attention to his department's mathematics examination questions.

The OAU finalist, from the Department of Agricultural Economics, posted his exam question paper on the social media platform.

An OAU finalist displays his final year mathematics exam question paper. Photo Credit: @olawooree

Source: TikTok

"Agric Maths 🤣🙏💔.

"OAU wan Dey whyne is 😞 This is Just Test questions oo," the OAU finalist captioned his post.

OAU eam question for finalists sparks debate

A look at the question paper showed it was a 2024/2025 harmattan semester test for finalists.

The course title was Mathematics for Agricultural Economics. While the OAU student wanted to show netizens how tough agric mathematics is, some netizens disagreed.

They argued that the questions looked cheap.

Some people said they could attempt the OAU mathematics exam. Photo Credit: @olawooree

Source: TikTok

See the OAU exam question paper below:

Reactions trail OAU exam questions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the OAU examination questions below:

Crochetbypheesah🧶 said:

"The number one is very simple though😊…….I’m studying the same course."

Maryam_Noor🦋 said:

"Naso we see am for environmental sciences too😂 including physics and chemistry."

As sideeq said:

"As a business administration Graduate from Unilorin .. I can solve 1 and 2a and 3. In fact, I did it in 200 level."

NicholasMorgan👷 said:

"These maths na big less for where electrical engineering students de I go close eye de solve."

Oluwablesmih said:

"I'm a pharmacy student and I can solve this questions. If you did Futher maths you should be able to solve almost everything."

Wildcat said:

"I'm 200l economics student and I can solve everything; this is normal economics math."

Dakota? said:

"What’s difficult in this? Any economics student will solve this with ease."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG final year student had made public her exam questions.

UNILAG student laments questions she was given

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Lagos student had cried out after being given long questions to attempt in 45 minutes.

She posted a video of herself on TikTok holding the question paper she was given during the test. According to her, this was a test and not an exam, but the test questions were set in the style of a real exam. She expected that there would be enough time to solve them - at least 2 hours, or 30 minutes for each question.

She spoke further in the video, explaining that she understood the question but didn't answer it because there wasn't enough time to do so. Many social media users have reacted to the UNILAG student's video, as it went viral on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng