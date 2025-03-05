President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made two fresh appointments in the federal civil service in Abuja

Tinubu appointed Adeladan Olarinre and Mukhtar Muhammed as permanent secretaries on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The director, information and public relations at the office of the head of civil service of the federation, Eno Olotu, shared more details about the appointments

The director, information and public relations at the office of the head of civil service of the federation, Eno Olotu, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Olotu said the appointments followed a “rigorous and transparent process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy in the civil service”.

As reported by TheCable, Olotu said Adeladan represents Oyo state, and Mukhtar represents the north-west geopolitical zone.

He explained that the two appointments reflected Tinubu’s administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service.

“The new permanent secretaries are urged to bring wealth of their experiences and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government’s development agenda,’’

