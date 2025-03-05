The Oyo state government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has devised an innovative way to reduce traffic incidents

The government has deployed tyre-bursting spikes on some selected roads to rein in unrepentant one-way plyer

The government has yet to issue an official statement explaining the formal rationale behind the development

The Oyo State Government has taken a bold step to address the persistent issue of wrong-way driving by introducing one-way tyre spikes as a deterrent.

This innovative measure, designed to puncture the tyres of vehicles moving against traffic, aims to enforce stricter compliance with road regulations and enhance safety for all road users.

The government is yet to officially address the new development on Ibadan roads. Image: X/Oyo affairs

Source: Twitter

A viral video circulating on social media captures the new enforcement tool in action. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by OyoAffairs on Tuesday, the footage highlights the installation of the spikes along Idi-Ape, a major road in the state.

The post read:

“To prevent motorists from driving the wrong way on one-way roads, the Oyo State Government has started installing ‘One-Way Tyre Spikes.’ This one here is located along Idi-Ape.”

Makinde yet to publicly address changes

While the video has sparked widespread discussion online, the state government has not yet released an official statement confirming the full-scale implementation of the initiative.

The lack of formal communication has left many residents curious about the extent of the rollout and whether the measure will be adopted across other high-traffic areas.

The video showing the spike has generated mixed reactions online. Image: FB/Seyi Makinde, Getty

Source: Facebook

The introduction of the tyre spikes reflects the government’s commitment to tackling reckless driving and reducing road accidents caused by motorists flouting traffic laws.

By physically preventing vehicles from entering one-way roads incorrectly, the spikes serve as both a punishment and a deterrent, discouraging drivers from engaging in dangerous behavior.

Public reactions to the measure have been mixed. Some residents have praised the government for taking decisive action to improve road safety, while others have raised concerns about potential delays or accidents caused by punctured tyres

Despite the debate, many agree that stricter enforcement is necessary to curb the rampant disregard for traffic rules in the state.

Source: Legit.ng