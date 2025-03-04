Lagos Confirms Ban on Flogging in School, Mentions How to Punish Students

The Lagos State Government reaffirms its ban on corporal punishment in public schools, emphasizing counselling as the preferred corrective measure

Commissioner Jamiu Alli-Balogun highlights the risks associated with flogging and stresses the importance of positive reinforcement and minor punishments

Since implementing the ban in 2022, there has been noticeable improvement in student discipline, backed by the Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme

On March 3, the Lagos State Government affirmed its stance against corporal punishment in public schools, emphasizing that it remains committed to counselling as a corrective measure.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, conveyed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Alli-Balogun reiterated that the act of flogging students for indiscipline and other forms of misbehaviour remains strictly prohibited.

Infliction of injuries

He highlighted the risks associated with such punishments, including inflicting injuries, causing students to faint, or even leading to fatalities due to flogging by teachers.

"Flogging is not the best way to correct a student," Alli-Balogun stated. "There is a policy here in Lagos and other parts of the country prohibiting teachers from giving corporal punishment to students. Against flogging of students, we have adopted counselling as a measure of correction."

In addition to counselling, minor punishments such as kneeling, picking up dirt, and cutting grass within the school premises can be applied.

Strategy reinforcement

This approach is part of the government's positive reinforcement strategy, which aims to shape behaviour and encourage desired outcomes.

"The idea is to bring to the student’s knowledge, reasons he/she must not misbehave. The counselling is basically to correct," Alli-Balogun added.

The commissioner also pointed out that poor parental upbringing is a significant factor contributing to students' misbehaviour.

"Parents must wake up to their responsibilities and have time for their children. As a government, we will continue to do our best to eradicate indiscipline and make the learning environment friendly for all," he emphasized.

Noticeable improvement

Since the ban on corporal punishment was implemented in 2022, there has been a noticeable improvement in discipline among students.

That year, the Lagos State Government also launched the Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme in schools to ensure a safer and more conducive learning environment.

By upholding these measures, the Lagos State Government aims to foster a positive and supportive educational atmosphere for all students.

