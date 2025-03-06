Dr Thompson Olakunle Olasupo, a historian, asserts that colonialism and imperialism have diminished traditional rulers from revered leaders to political tools

The political analyst said this while reacting to the reinstatement of Prince Adebayo Adegbola as Eleruwa of Eruwa in Oyo state by Governor Seyi Makinde

Dr Olasupo told Legit.ng in an exclusive chat that the development reflects political influence overriding judicial decisions in traditional leadership

Eruwa, Oyo state - Governor Seyi of Makinde of Oyo state recently reappointed Prince Adebayo Adegbola as the Eleruwa of Eruwa, years after the Supreme Court declared his initial ascension illegal.

This decision taken by the Oyo state governor, however, reignited discussions on the evolving role of traditional rulers in Nigeria and the political influence over their appointment.

Dr Thompson Olakunle Olasupo, a historian and political analyst, spoke with Legit.ng on the matter, analysing the implications of this reinstatement by the Oyo state government on governance and traditional authority.

Traditional rulers: From revered leaders to political tools

According to Dr Olasupo, the role of traditional rulers in Nigeria has significantly diminished due to colonial and post-colonial influences.

"The roles of traditional rulers have moved from center to the fringes. The traditional institution, once highly revered, became bastardized by the twin factors of colonialism and imperialism," he stated.

He explained that European missionaries introduced new religions that weakened indigenous spiritual authority, while the colonial government further subdued traditional rulers, reducing them to mere agents of the administration.

"By the time the British colonial government came as elsewhere, which colonialism took place in Africa, they subjected this revered institution to their whims and caprice and ensured that they became stooges while they paid them stipends and promised them foreign trips," Dr Olasupo noted.

This transformation, he argued, continues today, as modern political structures now dictate the appointment, removal, and financial support of traditional rulers.

"As you know, he who pays the piper dictates its tune, the traditional rulers became nothing but tools in the hands of the politicians. Today, the oracle does little or nothing in appointments — such that political umbrellas or linings, big bags and connections among other things now act as criteria for selection of an Oba," he added.

Political undercurrents in the Eleruwa reappointment

On the reinstatement of Prince Adegbola, Dr Olasupo attributed the decision to the politicisation of the traditional institution rather than traditional governance principles.

He recalled that despite the Supreme Court upholding his removal in 2019, the state government justified reinstating him by citing the failure of the Laribikusi Ruling House to present candidates within the required time frame.

He pointed out how the executive arm of government ultimately overruled the judiciary in this case.

"The Supreme Court has had its say, but the government has had its way. The esteemed discretion of His Excellency facilitated the Akalako Ruling House to be recognised as the next ruling quarters to nominate candidates — and the Kingmakers of Eruwa convened and unanimously selected Prince Adebayo Adegbola,” he said.

According to him, the move reflects Prince Adegbola’s significant influence in governance.

"One would ask why the state government insisted on having him or no other person on board," he remarked.

Legal and social implications of the reinstatement

The reappointment of the traditional ruler also spurred concerns about legal precedents and the autonomy of traditional institutions.

"I am not a legal practitioner, but what I know is that it is statute-bound. The Supreme Court or the government should not be interfering with traditional institutions, but it is what it is," he stated.

He warned that this development sets a precedent that other state governments may exploit.

"Other state governors will learn a new way of having their way, as the Supreme Court cannot entertain an issue it has deliberated on," he noted.

Beyond legal concerns, the reinstatement, he said, could deepen internal divisions within Eruwa, with some community members possibly rejecting the decision.

"A similar case happened in Ikenne, where, despite government backing, some individuals refused to recognise the king’s authority. Some youths and chieftains openly disregarded his instructions," Dr. Olasupo recalled.

He also pointed out that the traditional ruler might now be indebted to the state government, limiting his independence.

"Such a traditional ruler will be loyal to the governor rather than the people or the traditional institution," he said.

Call for traditional institutions to reclaim their authority

Dr. Olasupo urged traditional institutions to take proactive steps in safeguarding their relevance and autonomy.

"Traditional rulers must sit up and tidy their house so they don’t become mere errand boys to others. Though they already serve the executive, they should not stoop so low as to become immaterial or worthless," he advised.

He concluded by stressing the need for a return to pre-colonial governance structures, where certain institutions were responsible for traditional leadership matters.

"Issues relating to traditional institutions should be handled by the Ogbonis, Osugbos and other traditional institutions saddled with such responsibilities before colonialism," he asserted.

