Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde has approved the reappointment of Prince Adebayo Adegbola as the Eleruwa of Eruwa land

Adegbola was earlier deposed by the Supreme Court after his ascension was declared illegal despite ruling for over 20 years

Governor Makinde gave reasons for the reappointment and noted that this would make it 11 kings and 40 Baales he had installed

Ibadan, Oyo - Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has reportedly approved the reappointment of Prince Adebayo Adegbola as the new Eleruwa of Eruwa land.

This was disclosed in a statement seen by Legit.ng and signed by the state commissioner for information and orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

The information regarding Adegbola's new status was also shared by Oyo-born political enthusiast Akin Akinwale in a tweet on Tuesday, March 4.

Akinwale recalled that Adegbola was deposed by the Supreme Court in 2019 after the process of his appointment was declared illegal, null and void.

The apex court's decision came 21 years after he ascended the throne.

The governor noted that the reappointment was made because the Laribikusi had failed to submit the names of any other candidates.

Akinwale's tweet is posted below:

Oyo commissioner speaks on Eleruwa

Oyelade, in the statement, cited a document by Ademola Ojo, the state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, which noted that the Eleruwa traditional stool has remained vacant after the legal proceedings.

The government specifically mentioned the Oyo state high court's judgment that dismissed suit number HER/10/23 on October 22, 2024.

The statement further noted that the government, following due consideration and at the discretion of the governor, recognised the Akalako ruling house as the next family to nominate the next governor.

How Makinde appointed new Eleruwa of Eruwaland

Following a thorough selection process by the Eruwa kingmakers, they convened and unanimously selected Prince Adebayo Adegbola from the Akalako Ruling House as the only candidate to occupy the vacant stool of the Eleruwa.

The commissioner for information and orientation recalled that Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola became king in 1998 and was deposed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on November 29, 2019.

Oyelade noted that the emergence of Prince Adegbola would be the 11 kings and 40 bales that the Seyi Makinde administration has coronated since its inception in 2019. He said this is a record in the Yoruba traditional institution history.

The commissioner called on the people of Eruwa to welcome their new monarch and celebrate his ascension to the throne for the development and progress of the Eruwa land.

