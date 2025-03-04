Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - David Shikfu Parradang, a retired Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, has died in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed the sad exit of the former immigration boss in a statement on Tuesday, March 4.

Although initial reports said he was killed after banking at a financial institution, the police said that is not the case.

According to Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the police in the federal capital territory (FCT), Parradang died at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, Abuja.

Adeh said:

"On Monday, March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night's stay. Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to lead a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

"Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair."

The Durumi police station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene. The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are said to be cooperating with police investigations.

Police hunt female guest of late Parradang

Furthermore, police said efforts are in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady.

The statement added:

"The FCT police command is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang's death. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure justice is served."

The pictures of the late immigration boss' vehicle can be seen below:

Snapshot of late David Parradang

Parradang, who served in the NIS for over 30 years, held various positions across the country, including Comptroller General and postings in Kano, Lagos, Kwara, Enugu, and the FCT. A graduate of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), late Parradang attended several professional courses locally and internationally.

In recognition of his service, he was awarded the national honour of Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Makama said police and other security agencies have reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the ex-NIS boss' demise, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

