Bandits kill vigilantes, kidnap village head’s son in Kaduna

No fewer than three local vigilantes have been killed by bandits in Maraban Agyaro village in Kaduna state

The bandits also kidnapped the son of the village head when he went to fetch sand close on Friday, April 19

Seven motorcycles were burnt and the bandits ran away with five after attacking the community on Thursday, April 18

Kaduna state - Bandits have killed three local vigilantes, burnt seven motorcycles and ran away with five after attacking Maraban Agyaro village in Kaduna state.

It was gathered that the attack happened at the Kakangi Ward along Birnin Gwari -Kakanhi road on Thursday afternoon, April 18.

The lawmaker representing Kakangi Ward at the state House of Assembly, Yahaya Musa DanSalio, confirmed the attack, Daily Trust reports.

“I was informed three vigilantes were killed; one other is missing, but we are still getting details of the incident. I have informed the Government House of the situation.”

Bandits kidnap village head's son

DanSalio added that the bandits also kidnapped the son of the village head of Rafin Gora under the same constituency around 11am on Friday.

The lawmaker explained that the village head’s son went to fetch sand close to the town when he was abducted.

He disclosed that the security agencies at Dogon Dawa had been put on high alert since the incidents occurred.

The bandits attacked while villagers were on their way back home after attending a weekly market in Birnin Gwari town.

A vehicle conveying the traders was abandoned and the driver was whisked away alongside others in the car.

A former Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirates Progressive Union, Ishaq Usman Kasai, said:

“About four people were killed at Maraban Agyaro along Kakangi-Birnin Gwari road. We are yet to ascertain the number of people abducted, including the driver.”

The state police public relations officer (PRO), ASP Mansur Hassan, said operatives had been deployed to the community.

