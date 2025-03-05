Afenifere Sends Message Tinubu As Alleged Plot to Stop Crude Oil Supply To Local Refineries Swirls

The AYRG commended President Tinubu's fuel subsidy removal but cautioned that internal saboteurs within NNPC are trying to reverse these reforms

The AYRG urges President Tinubu to take immediate action to protect Nigeria's refineries and prevent sabotage that threatens the country's self-sufficiency

FCT, Abuja - The Afenifere Youth Renewal Group (AYRG) has raised alarms over an alleged scheme by some vested interests within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to disrupt the flow of crude oil to the country’s local refineries.

The group warns that this could lead to a sharp increase in petroleum prices, artificial scarcity, and severe economic hardship for millions of Nigerians.

In a letter co-signed by Chief Semiu Oriade (President) and Otunba Opeoluwa Ayeola (Secretary General), the AYRG expressed concerns that such actions could undo the progress made under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Afenifere praising Tinubu's economic reforms

The group applauded President Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, especially the removal of the fuel subsidy, which they see as a major step toward freeing Nigeria from the grip of corrupt oil cartels, Nation reported.

However, they cautioned that certain elements within the NNPC—whose interests were negatively impacted by these reforms—appear to be working to obstruct the supply of crude oil to local refineries, potentially destabilizing the economy.

“We are not just concerned citizens but stakeholders deeply invested in Nigeria’s prosperity. We are alarmed that certain powerful individuals within the NNPC are intentionally undermining your efforts to strengthen the economy,” the letter said.

While acknowledging the administration’s success in curbing the destructive effects of the fuel subsidy, the AYRG expressed fears that these moves could be reversed if these saboteurs succeed in blocking crude oil supplies to local refineries.

Such a scenario, the group warns, could push Nigeria back into a cycle of relying on imported petroleum products, leading to skyrocketing prices and inflation.

Afenifere: Nigeria's path to self-sufficiency at risk

The group emphasized that Nigeria’s abundant oil reserves should have already placed the country among the leading self-sufficient oil producers globally.

However, due to years of mismanagement, corruption, and sabotage, Nigeria has endured the absurdity of exporting crude oil only to purchase it back at inflated prices as refined fuel, Vanguard reported.

The letter outlined how the continued obstruction of local refineries' crude oil supply would threaten the country’s ability to refine its own petroleum, reversing the progress made in the past few months under the Tinubu administration.

These saboteurs, according to the AYRG, are motivated by the desire to maintain their corrupt practices and protect their illicit profits from the subsidy removal.

“The individuals obstructing crude supply to local refineries are driven by selfish motives, aiming to regain control of the country’s oil resources and return Nigeria to an era of dependency,” the group stated.

Call for immediate action from the President

The group concluded the letter by calling on President Tinubu to swiftly intervene to protect the country’s refineries and prevent the collapse of the nation’s refining capacity.

They urged the President to confront these internal challenges to ensure that Nigeria remains on its path to economic self-sufficiency.

“These saboteurs must not be allowed to reverse the progress of your administration.

"We trust that your leadership will take the necessary steps to eliminate the threat posed by those working against the nation’s future," the letter emphasized.

Abducted Afenifere youth leader freed after 12 days in captivity

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National President of the Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Olajuni, has been released after spending 12 days in the custody of kidnappers.

His freedom was confirmed on Saturday by the National Secretary of the council, Biodun Aderohunmu, in a brief WhatsApp message to journalists. “He has been released,” the message stated.

