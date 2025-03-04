A group called Concerned Nigerians has accused a cabal within the NNPCL, in collusion with petrol importers, of plotting to disrupt crude oil supply to local refineries

The group warned that this alleged scheme could lead to price hikes, artificial scarcity, and public unrest

They urged President Tinubu and the DSS to intervene, adding that unchecked sabotage could undermine Nigeria’s progress toward energy sustainability

Abuja, FCT - A group of concerned citizens has raised alarm over an alleged plot to derail President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms targeting Nigeria’s local refineries.

The group, Concerned Nigerians, led by its national coordinator, Obinna Francis, claimed in a statement on Monday, March 3, to have uncovered a conspiracy aimed at halting crude oil supply to domestic refineries.

According to Francis, the alleged scheme is being orchestrated by a cabal within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), in collusion with importers of substandard petrol.

He claimed the aim is to frustrate the government’s economic reforms, which have led to a reduction in fuel prices and a corresponding drop in food costs.

Cabal accused of plotting to reinstate fuel subsidies

The group further alleged that those behind the plot intend to revert Nigeria to an era of petrol importation and subsidy payments.

If crude supply to local refineries is disrupted, the country could face refined product shortages, forcing reliance on fuel imports, Francis said.

He further claimed that the cabal has been influencing officials at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to justify withholding crude oil from local refiners.

The group warned that orchestrated fuel shortages and price hikes could trigger public discontent, leading to anti-government protests.

Francis added that the cabal's plan includes sabotaging exploration and distribution infrastructure, creating artificial scarcity, and ultimately inciting public outrage against the administration.

Tinubu asked to intervene

The group has called on President Tinubu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to intervene urgently.

They praised the administration’s economic policies, which they say have positioned Nigeria towards energy sustainability and revitalized the oil industry.

The group said the plot, if unchecked, will reverse the gains made and plunge the country into economic turmoil.

They urged the president to ensure no official within NNPCL, NUPRC, or any related agency undermines progress in the energy sector.

Dangote petrol allegedly cheaper than imported fuel

In another report, petroleum products importers have allegedly lamented the continued price slash of petrol by the Dangote Refinery.

Some of the importers revealed that dealers said they might be forced to slash their prices after importing at a high cost as consumers would now patronise filling stations selling cheaper fuel.

Dangote Refinery recently reduced the ex-depot petrol price by N65, down from N890 to N825 per litre.

