The National President of the Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Olajuni, has been released after spending 12 days in the custody of kidnappers.

His freedom was confirmed on Saturday by the National Secretary of the council, Biodun Aderohunmu, in a brief WhatsApp message to journalists. “He has been released,” the message stated.

The details surrounding the release of the Afenifere youth leader have not been made public knowledge.

Source: Facebook

Police negotiated Afenifere leader release

Olajuni was abducted on Monday, February 17, 2025, while traveling to Abuja for a scheduled meeting. His kidnapping sparked widespread concern, particularly after a distressing video surfaced online showing the youth leader at gunpoint, pleading for help.

In the video, Olajuni appealed to Nigerians to raise funds for his release, a call that drew national attention and prompted swift action from security agencies.

Following the circulation of the video, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the deployment of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to secure Olajuni’s safe release.

The IRT, known for its expertise in handling high-profile kidnap cases, worked tirelessly to track down the kidnappers and negotiate the victim’s freedom.

While details surrounding the circumstances of his release remain unclear, it is not yet confirmed whether a ransom was paid to secure Olajuni’s freedom.

The Afenifere Youth Council has not disclosed any information regarding financial transactions with the abductors.

Nigerians bemoan recurring abduction

Olajuni’s abduction and subsequent release have once again brought to light the persistent issue of kidnapping in Nigeria, particularly along major highways.

The incident has reignited calls for improved security measures and more proactive strategies to combat the growing menace of abduction for ransom.

The Afenifere Youth Council, a prominent socio-cultural organization representing the interests of Yoruba youth, expressed relief over Olajuni’s safe return.

The group had earlier appealed to security agencies and the public to ensure his release, describing the abduction as an attack on the collective aspirations of Nigerian youth.

As Olajuni reunites with his family and colleagues, questions remain about the effectiveness of current security strategies in addressing the kidnapping crisis.

The incident has also highlighted the need for greater collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local communities to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Authorities have yet to provide details on whether any arrests were made in connection with the abduction or if efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

Afenifere youth leader begs for ransom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered the deployment of the FID - Intelligence Response Team (IRT) tactical team to rescue, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, the kidnapped Afenifere Youth Leader.

Legit.ng recalls that Ojajuni's kidnappers have demanded N100m ransom before he can be released. The abducted Afenifere youth chieftain then cried out to Nigerians to come to his assistance as he and his family raised the ransom in a video that had been making the round on various social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng