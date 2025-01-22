The Democrats for Justice, Equity and Fairness (DJEF) accused unnamed groups of orchestrating a smear campaign against former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel

DJEF condemned the National Assembly's purported investigation into Emmanuel's administration as an unconstitutional witch-hunt, allegedly driven by high-placed individuals with personal vendettas

A socio-political group, Democrats for Justice, Equity and Fairness (DJEF), has expressed concern over alleged attempts to tarnish the reputation of the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng and signed by its publicity secretary, Dr. John Hassan, and released in Abuja, the group alleged that certain individuals were orchestrating a smear campaign to discredit the former governor’s achievements.

“There are devious plots being hatched by perceived enemies of the former governor to rubbish his achievements and bring his personality to public odium,” the statement read.

The DJEF accused unnamed groups of submitting frivolous petitions to anti-corruption bodies, aiming to implicate Emmanuel in alleged financial improprieties.

According to the group, these actions are part of a calculated effort to malign the former governor and undermine his legacy.

“Those behind these callous schemes have hired nebulous groups to write baseless petitions against former Governor Emmanuel.

"These allegations lack substance and are designed to mislead anti-corruption agencies," Dr. Hassan stated.

Criticism of National Assembly’s role

The group also criticized the National Assembly’s purported joint account committee for initiating an investigation into projects approved by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly during Emmanuel’s tenure.

The DJEF described the investigation as unconstitutional and targeted.

“This so-called investigation is an unconstitutional scheme, fraudulently designed and tailored as a witch-hunt to achieve a pre-determined result against perceived enemies of some high-placed persons in the National Assembly,” the statement alleged.

Group defends Emmanuel’s administration

Highlighting the transparency of Emmanuel’s administration, the group pointed out that audited accounts detailing every expenditure were left behind for reference.

“The Emmanuel administration left behind audited accounts of every naira spent on every single project, ministry by ministry, in fully bounded formats for emphasis and reference purposes,” DJEF noted.

Calls for Democratic Accountability

The group called on the National Assembly to focus on initiatives that foster national development rather than using its office for personal vendettas.

It emphasized that using state privileges for personal squabbles undermines democratic principles.

“This illegitimate pattern of using the privileges of office to engage in personal squabbles with perceived enemies is totally undemocratic and constitutes an abuse of office,” the group stated.

The DJEF concluded by urging the National Assembly to resist being used as a tool for intimidation and to uphold its constitutional duty to serve the nation impartially.

