EFCC Arrests Former Nigerian Governor, Reason, Other Details Emerge
Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N700 billion fraud.
Sources noted that Emmanuel was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday around 12:30 pm.
The former governor had visited the EFCC office to honour an invitation.
Details later..
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944