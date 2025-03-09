Ramadan 2025 is being observed by Muslims across the globe, who will consistently engage in the meditation of the Quran during the fasting period that would last for 30 days

During the Ramadan fasting, there are dos and don'ts that Muslims are expected to adhere to, and one of them is deliberate breaking of fasting, which is prohibited

Hammid Saka Akinleye, an Islamic scholar, who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, explained the atonement that a Muslim who deliberately broke his or her fasting would have to do

Muslims fasting in the holy month of Ramadan were prohibited from breaking the fast deliberately when it was not yet sunset. Any Muslim who does that is subjected to questioning before Allah ta'Allah.

However, such a Muslim can fix things before the day of judgment, his death and before the commencement of another Ramadan. This was disclosed by an Islamic scholar, Akinleye Saka, who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview.

How to repay Ramadan fast deliberately broken

According to Akinleye, a Muslim who deliberately broke his or her Ramadan fasting during the day is expected to repay it with 60 days of fasting simultaneously. He said:

"If you intentionally broke your fast, especially during Ramadan. It is considered a significant sin in Islam and would require you to make amends by performing "Kaffarah", which typically involves fasting for 60 consecutive days or feeding 60 poor people, depending on your circumstances."

He further explained that the feeling of the 60 poor people would go on simultaneously for 60 days in rectifying the Kaffarah that has been committed.

Ramadan: What is Kaffarah?

Kaffarah, in Islamic law, means the atonement for sins or offenses, which can serve as a form of penalty or compensation that transgressors make, particularly for intentionally breaking the Ramadan fast or an oath.

Muslims across the world observe the yearly holy month of Ramadan. It is a period of deep spiritual reflection and fasting. It is a period when the Islamic faithful gather in prayer, reading and meditating the Quran to make the most of the fasting month.

How the world celebrates Ramadan

Ramadan is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the world, marking the special moment of Iftar (the opening of one's fast) gatherings, to household decorations and traditional foods to celebrate its arrival.

According to tradition, fasting begins at dawn, before which a modest meal known as 'suhoor' will be taken and ends at sunset, referred to as 'Iftar'. Between the two meals, Muslims taking part in the fasting period will take in nothing, not even water.

