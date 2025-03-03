Why is Obasa So Untouchable? by Titilope Anifowoshe

Editor's note: In this piece, Titilope Anifowoshe offers a nuanced analysis of the controversy surrounding Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and explores the complexities of power, survival, and accountability in Nigerian politics.

Nifemi Oguntoye is one of Nigeria's brightest journalists, a master of his craft whose incisive questioning and calm demeanour have earned him widespread respect. His program, Beyond 100 Days, is one of Nigeria's most-watched political shows, attracting guests from the highest echelons of the country's political landscape. From governors to senators, ministers to party stalwarts, Nifemi has sat across from them all, dissecting their policies, probing their motives, and holding them accountable in a way few others can.

Recently, Nifemi interviewed Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the embattled Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly. The interview came on the heels of reports that Obasa had entered the Assembly complex with heavy security and forcefully declared himself the Speaker, a move that sparked controversy and raised eyebrows across the political spectrum. The incident was emblematic of the often tumultuous nature of Nigerian politics, where power struggles are rarely subtle and the lines between authority and overreach can blur.

The reactions of many Nigerians to the interview have largely focused on Obasa's style of speaking, particularly his seemingly Yoruba-inflected or "hood" demeanour, which some have found jarring. However, beyond the surface, I see a man of profound intelligence; one who is not only technically adept but also acutely aware of the tactical nature of Nifemi’s interviewing style. Obasa skillfully navigated the questions, disarmed Nifemi’s attempts to corner him, and ultimately controlled the narrative. It was a masterclass in political manoeuvring, a reminder that in the arena of Nigerian politics, survival often depends on one's ability to think on their foot and outmanoeuvre their opponents.

While I do not condone his forceful assertion of his status as Speaker of the Lagos State Assembly, I find myself sympathetic to the complex predicament of Hon. Meranda and others caught in the web of political intrigue. The numerous corruption allegations against Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, supported by receipts and internal memos (as published by Sahara Reporters), paint a troubling picture of his conduct. Yet, despite the weight of these accusations, one might be surprised by his confidence and the absence of any significant intervention from the EFCC or other security agencies. Political battles are rarely clear-cut, and the complexities of such situations often require a more nuanced perspective. While Obasa's actions are undeniably controversial, they underscore the cutthroat nature of political survival in a system where power functions both as a shield and a weapon, allowing figures like him to navigate the murky waters of accountability.

From the interview, what stands out most is Obasa's resoluteness — a quality I believe stems from his deep roots “the street” and seeming control over his constituency. When one is firmly grounded, they can stand tall and unshaken, even in the face of overwhelming opposition. This is a lesson worth noting: strength lies not just in power, but in the ability to remain steadfast amidst chaos. Obasa's confidence, which dances between the thin line of arrogance and conviction, seems closely tied to his understanding of the political terrain.

Moreover, the Lagos power tussle offers a striking contrast to the political violence seen elsewhere, such as in Rivers State. Despite the intense conflict of interests, the Lagos Assembly remains intact; no arson, no bloodshed. This level of political sophistication, though imperfect, is worthy of our spotlight. Nigerians could draw valuable lessons from this, recognizing that power struggles need not always descend into destruction. It is a reminder that even in the heat of political battles, there is room for restraint, strategy, and the preservation of institutional integrity. Lagos, as Nigeria's economic and political powerhouse, has shown that it is possible to navigate political crises without resorting to the kind of violence that has marred other states.

Let me be unequivocal: I do not support corruption, hooliganism, or any form of political malfeasance. However, I believe in acknowledging complexity and learning from the resilience and strategic acumen displayed in such high-stakes scenarios. Obasa's story, flawed as it may be, offers a mirror to the broader dynamics of power, control, and survival in Nigerian politics. It is the story of a man who seems to understand the game, plays it with skill, and refuses to be undone by the pressures of opposition. His ability to maintain his position, despite the controversies surrounding him, speaks to the intricate balance of power, loyalty, and strategy that defines Nigerian politics.

In the end, I hope we can all take something away from this episode; whether it is the importance of remaining grounded in one's principles, the value of strategic thinking in the face of adversity, or the need for a more sophisticated approach to political conflict. The Lagos power tussle, for all its drama, is a microcosm of the larger Nigerian political experience. It is a reminder that while the pursuit of power can be messy, it is also an opportunity to demonstrate leadership, resilience, and the ability to rise above the fray.

While we continue to hope that the leadership crisis of the Lagos Assembly does not linger for too long; I hope that all grievances are adequately resolved and the people of Lagos become the ultimate winners in this dispute.

Titilope Anifowoshe is a lawyer and Ambassador of Politics with Value.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

