A devout Muslim and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has generously donated a 400-seater assembly hall to the Catholic Diocese of Oyo, demonstrating interfaith harmony

This donation, named after Archbishop Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, replaces an 80-year-old building that had collapsed

Raji's support for the Catholic Church highlights his commitment to community development and unity across religious boundaries

Alhaji Ahmed Raji, a devout Muslim and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has made a significant donation to the Catholic Diocese of Oyo.

His contribution shows the power of unity and mutual respect across religious divides.

Alhaji Ahmed Raji donated a modern 400-seater assembly hall to the St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Isalu, Iseyin.

This new hall, named after Archbishop Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, replaces an 80-year-old edifice that collapsed due to age.

The donation highlights Raji's appreciation for the Church’s non-discriminatory stance towards people of all faiths.

The hall was blessed and commissioned during a special Mass, with Archbishop Gabriel Abegunrin as the chief celebrant, supported by Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, Rev. Fr. Martin Badejo, and Rev. Fr. Anthony Fasola.

The event marked a significant moment for the Iseyin community and the Catholic Diocese.

In his speech, Raji explained his commitment to supporting the Catholic Church, citing its long-standing tradition of humble service, societal development, and humanitarian efforts.

He recognized the Church’s role in providing medical and educational services, which have profoundly impacted his own life.

