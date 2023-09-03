Southeasterners have been urged to keep hope alive and believe that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will return home soon

This message was passed on by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe shortly after the Supreme Court's verdict to continue Kanu's trial

The lawmaker stated that he was confident that President Bola Tinubu's administration would fast-track Kanu's release as soon as possible

FCT, Abuja - The former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has urged for calm in response to the Supreme Court's decision not to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Senator Abaribe, representing Abia South, assured the public that the Igbo community would actively pursue a political resolution to secure Kanu's freedom.

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“I’m of the firm belief that this current Federal Government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason, but for national cohesion and unity of the country."

This statement comes after the Supreme Court overturned a previous appellate court ruling that had dismissed terrorism charges against Kanu.

The highest court ruled that the trial court erred in attempting to prosecute him due to the prosecution's infringement of his rights.

Justice Garba Mohammed, in the verdict, criticised the invasion of Kanu's home as irresponsible.

IPOB reacts to Supreme Court's verdict

Meanwhile, IPOB deemed Kanu's prolonged detention "unconstitutional," asserting that the pursuit of self-determination is lawful according to United Nations laws and the Africa Union Charter.

IPOB's spokesman, Emma Powerful, expressed appreciation for the governors of Anambra and Enugu states, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Dr. Peter Mba, for urging the unconditional release of the pro-Biafran leader.

In the meantime, Abaribe reassured the Igbo community not to lose hope despite the unfavourable Supreme Court decision.

He said:

“As Leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstance."

Nnamdi Kanu: Supreme Court slams FG over irresponsible act

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has described the re-arrest and forceful return of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, to Nigeria as an act of irresponsibility.

After jumping bail in 2020, Kanu was rearrested in Kenya, forcefully returned to Nigeria in 2021 and has since been in DSS custody.

However, the apex court set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu.

