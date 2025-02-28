Philip Agbese, a member of the House of Representatives, has reacted to the open letter written to President Tinubu by former Sokoto governor Attahiru Bafarawa

Abuja, FCT - Philip Agbese, a member of the House of Representatives, has criticised former Sokoto state governor Attahiru Bafarawa over his recent open letter to President Bola Tinubu, dismissing the ex-governor’s concerns as misrepresentations of the administration’s efforts.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State, said Bafarawa’s assertions regarding economic difficulties under Tinubu’s administration were misleading and failed to acknowledge the necessary reforms undertaken to stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

"The removal of fuel subsidies, for instance, was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one." Agbese said.

"The subsidy regime had become a black hole of corruption, benefiting only a few while draining national resources that could have been channeled into infrastructure, education, and healthcare. By removing it, the President took a decisive step that previous administrations lacked the political will to take."

The lawmaker argued that the Tinubu administration inherited economic challenges, including an unsustainable debt burden and a flawed foreign exchange system, and was now making difficult but essential decisions to ensure long-term stability.

Security challenges pre-date Tinubu, Agbese says

Addressing security concerns raised in Bafarawa’s letter, Agbese stressed that Nigeria’s insecurity issues, including terrorism in the northeast and banditry in the northwest, had existed long before Tinubu assumed office.

“Insecurity that has plagued Nigeria, from terrorism in the North-East to banditry in the North-West and IPOB insurgency in the South-East, did not begin under President Tinubu," he stated.

"The previous administration, despite its best efforts, struggled to fully contain these threats. No sincere observer of Nigeria’s governance landscape would dispute that the country was in dire straits when President Tinubu took office,” he added.

Agbese commended Tinubu’s efforts in tackling insecurity, citing his appointment of new military and intelligence chiefs and the strengthening of regional security collaborations.

Tinubu committed to political inclusivity - Agbese

Rejecting Bafarawa’s claims that Tinubu’s administration was suppressing opposition voices, Agbese said the president had been more inclusive than previous leaders in Nigeria’s democratic history.

“For the record, no Nigerian democratic President in history has demonstrated as much commitment to inclusivity as President Tinubu," the lawamker argued.

"This is evident in his carefully assembled cabinet; a diverse representation of the country, not just in terms of geography, but in professional expertise and competence,” he said.

Agbese added that Tinubu’s leadership style prioritises national development over political or ethnic allegiances, ensuring that competent individuals lead key government ministries and agencies.

Abese dismisses one-party state allegation

Agbese also dismissed Bafarawa’s suggestion that Tinubu was working towards establishing a one-party state, calling the claim “baseless” and contrary to the president’s long-standing opposition politics history.

“The insinuation that he is now attempting to stifle the opposition is a contradiction that does not stand to reason. Tinubu himself rose to power through opposition politics. To suggest that he would now seek to undermine the very system he helped build is both ironic and unfounded,” Agbese said.

Agbese calls for constructive criticism

The lawmaker urged Bafarawa to adopt a more objective stance, emphasizing that while Nigeria still faced economic and security challenges, Tinubu’s leadership was driving reforms to restore national stability and growth.

"Rather than casting unnecessary aspersions, this is the time to rally behind the government’s efforts to rebuild Nigeria. Constructive criticism is welcome, but it must be grounded in fairness and a recognition of the challenges at hand. If we truly desire a better Nigeria, we must be willing to endure short-term difficulties for long-term gains," Agbese said.

Nigerian lawmaker Agbese drags Gambaryan to court

In another report, Agbese filed a defamation suit against Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan.

The lawmaker said Gambaryan specifically mentioned his name in the $150 million bribery allegation he made against some lawmakers during his trial in Nigeria.

In suit number FCT/HC/CV/576/2025, the lawmaker asked the court to declare the allegation against him as a defamatory statement and restrain Gambaryan from making further statements against him.

