Bashir Ahmad, former aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has claimed that the ex-president’s infrastructural achievements surpassed those of three past Nigerian presidents combined

Ahmad’s statement, on Wednesday, has stirred fresh debates among Nigerians on social media platform X

While some Nigerians supported Ahmad's assertion, others argued that Buhari’s administration did not outperform his predecessors in infrastructure developments

Bashir Ahmad, a former special assistant on digital communications to Muhammadu Buhari, stirred a fresh controversy in the polity as he lauded the administration’s infrastructural achievements.

Bashir Ahmad claims Buhari outperformed Obasanjo, others

Ahmad in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, February 26, asserted that ex-President Buhari’s infrastructural drive surpassed the combined efforts of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the late Musa Yar’Adua.

Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

“Hilarious! In terms of infrastructure, these three presidents combined can’t boast even a third of what President Buhari achieved in his 8 years. That is not even an opinion, that is a fact.”

Nigerians react as Bashir Ahmad hails Buhari's govt

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of the ex-presidential aide on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@Alhazanism tweeted:

"Leadership is beyond building some islands of infrastructure with Chinese loans. None of these was printing money to pay salaries like Robert Mugabe. OBJ built NIPP, you never matched that. Umaru died immediately after rolling out."

@EnejereMichael tweeted:

"Obj brought what you used to write and post this here (Phone and Network).

"Tell me one thing Buhari has brought for the benefit of Nigerians? Just 1 thing."

@baturekovsky01 tweeted:

"Ahmad, honest question her. can you pls explain how PMB administration failed to make significant progress in the mambila project?"

@BashirAhmaad responded:

"Court cases."

@EbituPromise tweeted:

"Maybe the roads, hospitals, and power supply he "built" are invisible to the naked eye. Truly, history will be kind to him—because fiction always sells."

@AdekunleOderind tweeted:

"That is not even an opinion, that is a fact."

@Jonehmk tweeted:

"You mean same Buhari administration that spoilt the economy with increased looting & national airline scamming project? Anyway, am not surprised cos you benefited greatly from the administration."

@megaeazy3 tweeted:

"Buhari is the worst president we've ever had. Tinubu might be worst but he is 2 years into his tenure."

@Row_Haastrup tweeted:

"When you carry someone that didn’t go to school to occupy positions that know absolutely nothing about but to sell recharge cards, this is how they think and how they talk.

"See the rubbish this one is saying."

