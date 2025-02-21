The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a scheduled seven-hour power outage in parts of the Federal Capital Territory on February 22 and 23, 2025, due to preventive maintenance on transformers

Affected areas include the National Hospital, Garki, and Apo Legislative Quarters, with blackouts occurring from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day

TCN apologised for any inconvenience and assured that power supply would be restored upon completion of the maintenance

Abuja, Nigeria – The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a scheduled seven-hour power outage in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, 2025.

According to a statement from Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, the affected areas will experience blackouts from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day due to annual preventive maintenance on two transformers.

Source: Getty Images

Details of affected areas and maintenance work

"The Transmission Company of Nigeria informs the public that its maintenance crew will conduct annual preventive maintenance on the 2x100MVA, TR3 & TR4 transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Abuja," Mbah stated.

The planned power interruptions are unavoidable, as Abuja DisCo will be unable to receive bulk power supply from the transformers during the maintenance period.

Power supply will be restored to the affected areas upon completion of the maintenance exercise.

Mbah further explained that on Saturday, February 22, the power disruptions would affect the National Hospital, G2 Injection Station, Garki, Area 1, and Asokoro for seven hours.

Additionally, areas including Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo Resettlement, Gudu, Apo Mechanic, and surrounding areas would also experience a seven-hour power outage.

Apology and assurances

TCN apologised for any inconvenience caused to the affected customers during this time. "Power supply will be restored once the maintenance exercise is completed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause the affected electricity customers," the company said.

Source: Legit.ng