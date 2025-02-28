The Vatican reports that the 88-year-old pontiff is showing signs of recovery from bilateral pneumonia but still requires clinical stability

Despite health challenges, Pope Francis continues respiratory physiotherapy, rest, and daily prayers, including receiving the Eucharist

Doctors note improvements in his kidney function and lung infection, with experts highlighting the benefits of his oxygen therapy and faith in recovery

The Vatican has provided an update on Pope Francis’ health, revealing that the 88-year-old pontiff is showing signs of improvement as he undergoes treatment for bilateral pneumonia.

"Given the complexity of his condition, further days of clinical stability are necessary to resolve the prognosis," the Vatican said in a statement.

As Catholic Faithful Seek God's Mercy, Vatican Releases Fresh Update Over Pope Francis' Health

Source: Twitter

Pope Francis, who was hospitalized on February 14 due to respiratory complications, is currently receiving high-flow oxygen therapy and therapy with a ventimask to aid his recovery.

Pope Continues Physiotherapy and Prayer

Despite his health challenges, Pope Francis remains active in his daily spiritual routine.

The Vatican disclosed that he has been alternating between respiratory physiotherapy and rest while maintaining his prayer sessions.

"The Holy Father dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy alternating it with rest, while in the afternoon, after another physiotherapy session, he gathered in prayer in the Chapel of the private apartment located on the 10th floor, receiving the Eucharist; then he dedicated himself to work activities," the statement added.

Medical Reports Indicate Positive Progress

On Wednesday, February 26, Vatican officials confirmed that the kidney insufficiency detected in previous days had improved, with blood tests showing slight progress and a chest CT scan revealing that his lung infection is evolving normally under treatment.

As Catholic Faithful Seek God's Mercy, Vatican Releases Fresh Update Over Pope Francis' Health

Source: Getty Images

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News Channel’s senior medical analyst, provided insight into the Pope’s condition, noting that bilateral pneumonia "is more problematic and more difficult to recover from," particularly for an elderly patient with a history of previous lung issues.

Medical Experts Weigh In

Dr. Siegel also elaborated on the significance of Pope Francis receiving high-flow oxygen therapy.

"This treatment is used for breathing issues but is not as aggressive as CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) or mechanical ventilation. It is a good sign that the pope is not on a ventilato," Siegel explained.

He further emphasized the role of faith in recovery, adding, "Don’t underestimate the impact of great medical care combined with the power of prayer."

As Pope Francis continues his treatment, Catholic faithful around the world remain in fervent prayer for his full recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng