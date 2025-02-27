Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered dead in their New Mexico home with their dog

Although their causes of death are unknown, reports claim that the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two people are suspicious

According to the affidavit, some maintenance personnel initially found Hackman and Arakawa's bodies at their residence

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered dead in their Santa Fe home.

The actor and his wife's bodies were discovered in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home. After discovering the bodies, a couple's associate alerted emergency services.

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were dead for some time before people knew. Credit: @hollywoodunlocked

According to Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza, one of their three dogs was found dead inside a kennel, and authorities discovered two surviving dogs at Hackman's home on Wednesday.

While officials have stated that foul play is not suspected, Mendoza has not ruled anything out in the fatalities. He stated that no suiicide note was discovered, and the bodies showed no clear signs of trauma.

Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, believes her father and wife perished from carbon monoxide poisoning. She informed TMZ that while the cause of death for the pair is unknown, they believe it was caused by inhaling hazardous vapors.

The two-time Oscar winner, with an estimated net worth of $80 million, turned 95 in late January. After quitting from performing in 2004, he lived as a recluse for the next two decades. He packed his belongings, left Los Angeles for a tranquil life in New Mexico, and has never looked back.

Reports about Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's death sends shockwaves online. Credit: @hollywoodunlocked.

Hackman had three children with his first wife, Faye Maltese. He and Arakawa, a 64-year-old classical musician, had been married for 30 years.

"The straw that broke the camel's back was actually a stress test that I took in New York,' he said in 2009, five years after his retirement. "he doctor advised me that my heart wasn't in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress."

In 1990, Hackman underwent angioplasty, a treatment used to expand restricted or obstructed arteries due to congestive heart failure. He is also suffering from ' severe angina', a condition characterized by chest pain caused by restricted blood supply to the heart.

Throughout his extended career, which began in the early 1960s, the former Marine performed in over 80 films, as well as on television and stage.

Tributes have begun to flood in for the Hollywood classic, with Star Trek star George Takei hailing him as 'one of the genuine giants of the cinema' and filmmaker Frances Ford Coppola describing him as a 'wonderful actor, inspiring and gorgeous in his artistry and complexity.

The Hollywood star's fans noted that they are 'devastated' that "one of the all-time great actors has sadly left the stage", ABC News reported.

Gene Hackman and wife’s death spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

shinningstar884422 wrote:

"So sad & im glad the dog don’t have to live without them."

aynavsm0mma said:

"Wow. I thought he still looked like this. But he’s in his 90s!! Has to find a recent photo (2024) He had a great career. RIP."

mcls23 wrote:

"Carbon monoxide if dog died too in the home smh amazing actor wife is gorgeous at least they are all together in paradise."

tzutrelle reacted:

"People saying carbon monoxide slick have a valid point but let’s do some digging first."

allofthedream said:

"Everyone needs to have a carbon monoxide detector in their homes!! It has no smell!"

marquitoslindos wrote:

"What in the entire f going on??? That was personal."

