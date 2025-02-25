Former militant leader Eshanekpe Israel (Akpodoro) dismisses Nasir El-Rufai’s call for a North-South alliance against President Tinubu

The ex-militant leader asserts that El-Rufai has little support in both the North and South-South, questioning his credibility and dismissing his ability to rally opposition against Tinubu’s government

Akpodoro criticizes El-Rufai’s tenure as Kaduna governor, alleging a legacy of insecurity and hardship

A former Niger Delta militant leader and Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, also known as Akpodoro, has criticized former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent remarks on the 2027 general elections.

Akpodoro asserted that the South-South region has become more politically aware and will not side with the North to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Abuja while hosting some prominent Niger Delta leaders, Akpodoro dismissed El-Rufai’s reported call for the North to align with the South-South to reclaim power in 2027.

He emphasized that the people of the region would not make the same mistake they did in 2015 when they backed the opposition against then-President Goodluck Jonathan, The Cable reported.

El-Rufai lacks influence in the North and South-South

According to Akpodoro, El-Rufai is overestimating his political influence, as he lacks significant support even within the North, let alone in the South-South.

He insisted that the former Kaduna governor has no credibility to rally the region against Tinubu’s administration, Vanguard reported.

“The people of the South-South will never betray one of their own again. El-Rufai should understand that our region is politically wiser now and will not be used to further the ambitions of those who do not have our best interests at heart," Akpodoro stated.

A record of controversy in Kaduna

The ex-militant leader also challenged El-Rufai to account for his tenure as Kaduna state governor, alleging that his administration left behind a legacy of pain and bloodshed.

He pointed out that the residents of Southern Kaduna are grateful to President Tinubu for improving security in the region, which had suffered from violent attacks under El-Rufai’s leadership.

“El-Rufai ruled with an iron fist, and his policies almost cost the APC victory in Kaduna.

"The people of the North are now wise enough to recognize that leaders like him only serve their personal interests," Akpodoro remarked.

APC’s stronghold in the South-South

Akpodoro reiterated that the South-South remains committed to President Tinubu’s administration and will not be swayed by El-Rufai’s political maneuvering.

He urged the people of the region to remain united in supporting policies that promote national development rather than being drawn into divisive political schemes.

“El-Rufai’s strategy will not work here. The South-South stands firm with Tinubu and the APC,” he concluded.

