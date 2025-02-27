As Ramadan begins, Muslims worldwide are reminded to adhere to specific fasting guidelines

This report highlights ten actions to avoid during the holy month, including controlling one's gaze, abstaining from smoking, and avoiding excessive socialising

Following these guidelines ensures a spiritually fulfilling fasting experience and upholds the sanctity of Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month of Islam, has commenced, and Muslims across the globe are enjoined to adhere to the rules that guide fasting during this sacred period.

Scholars have emphasised that certain acts must be avoided to ensure the validity of one's fasting, as engaging in any of them may invalidate the fast.

Ramadan 2025: List of Activities that Muslims Cannot Engage In During Fasting

Source: Getty Images

Here are 10 things that must be avoided during Ramadan:

Control Your Gaze

Purity of the mind and soul is encouraged in the holy month. Muslims are advised to watch how they gaze at the opposite sex during Ramadan, as uncontrolled gazing could pollute the mind.

2. Do Not Smoke

Smoking is highly prohibited during Ramadan. While it is a subject of debate among scholars, it is unanimously accepted that smoking is not allowed in any form during fasting.

3. Avoid Alcohol and Wild Parties

Alcoholic drinks are forbidden in Islam, and this prohibition is strictly enforced during Ramadan. Muslims who consume alcohol must abstain entirely during this month.

4. Avoid Excessive Consumption

Fasting allows Muslims to experience the pang of hunger and empathise with the needy. However, the urge to compensate for long fasting hours should not lead to excessive consumption during ‘Iftar’ (break of fast) periods.

5. Do Not Be Lazy/Inactive

Muslims are expected to remain active and productive during Ramadan. Fasting is not an excuse for idleness or laziness.

6. Avoid Meaningless, Non-Productive Engagements

While staying active is encouraged, Muslims should avoid baseless activities and focus on acts of worship (Ibadah) during Ramadan.

7. Do Not Hold Grudges

Islam promotes peace and reconciliation. Muslims are encouraged to resolve conflicts and let go of grudges, especially during Ramadan.

8. Do Not Socialise Too Much

With the rise of social media, many people engage in frivolous online conversations. Ramadan should be a time for reflection and increased acts of worship.

9. Avoid Excessive Sleep

While sleeping is not prohibited, Muslims are encouraged to dedicate more time to prayers and Quran recitation throughout the day and night.

10. Avoid Adult Talks and Lewd Conversations

Muslims should maintain decorum by avoiding lewd, immoral talks or acts, especially during the holy month.

Traders quote new prices for beans, rice ahead of Ramadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the Ramadan fast, traders in states such as Borno, Yobe, Taraba, and Adamawa have reduced their food prices.

The price changes are also attributed to increased local production and a drop in bulk purchases by middlemen. A survey conducted by BusinessDay revealed that key food commodities, including millet, maize, beans, sorghum, and peanuts, have dropped by as much as 30% in various markets.

In Potiskum, Yobe State, the price of a 100kg bag of millet has fallen from N80,000 to N60,000, while red beans, previously sold for N120,000, now cost N90,000.

Source: Legit.ng