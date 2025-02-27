Ramadan 2025: List of Activities that Muslims Cannot Engage In During Fasting
- As Ramadan begins, Muslims worldwide are reminded to adhere to specific fasting guidelines
- This report highlights ten actions to avoid during the holy month, including controlling one's gaze, abstaining from smoking, and avoiding excessive socialising
- Following these guidelines ensures a spiritually fulfilling fasting experience and upholds the sanctity of Ramadan
Ramadan, the ninth month of Islam, has commenced, and Muslims across the globe are enjoined to adhere to the rules that guide fasting during this sacred period.
Scholars have emphasised that certain acts must be avoided to ensure the validity of one's fasting, as engaging in any of them may invalidate the fast.
Here are 10 things that must be avoided during Ramadan:
- Control Your Gaze
Purity of the mind and soul is encouraged in the holy month. Muslims are advised to watch how they gaze at the opposite sex during Ramadan, as uncontrolled gazing could pollute the mind.
2. Do Not Smoke
Smoking is highly prohibited during Ramadan. While it is a subject of debate among scholars, it is unanimously accepted that smoking is not allowed in any form during fasting.
3. Avoid Alcohol and Wild Parties
Alcoholic drinks are forbidden in Islam, and this prohibition is strictly enforced during Ramadan. Muslims who consume alcohol must abstain entirely during this month.
4. Avoid Excessive Consumption
Fasting allows Muslims to experience the pang of hunger and empathise with the needy. However, the urge to compensate for long fasting hours should not lead to excessive consumption during ‘Iftar’ (break of fast) periods.
5. Do Not Be Lazy/Inactive
Muslims are expected to remain active and productive during Ramadan. Fasting is not an excuse for idleness or laziness.
6. Avoid Meaningless, Non-Productive Engagements
While staying active is encouraged, Muslims should avoid baseless activities and focus on acts of worship (Ibadah) during Ramadan.
7. Do Not Hold Grudges
Islam promotes peace and reconciliation. Muslims are encouraged to resolve conflicts and let go of grudges, especially during Ramadan.
8. Do Not Socialise Too Much
With the rise of social media, many people engage in frivolous online conversations. Ramadan should be a time for reflection and increased acts of worship.
9. Avoid Excessive Sleep
While sleeping is not prohibited, Muslims are encouraged to dedicate more time to prayers and Quran recitation throughout the day and night.
10. Avoid Adult Talks and Lewd Conversations
Muslims should maintain decorum by avoiding lewd, immoral talks or acts, especially during the holy month.
Source: Legit.ng
