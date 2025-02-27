King Mohammed VI urged Moroccans to abstain from slaughtering sheep during Eid al-Adha this year due to a significant decline in the country's livestock herd caused by seven years of drought

Rabat, Morocco – King Mohammed VI has called on Moroccans to refrain from performing the traditional Muslim rite of slaughtering sheep during Eid al-Adha this year, citing a sharp drop in the country's livestock herd.

The shortages have been attributed to seven years of persistent drought, leading to a 38% reduction in herds over the past decade, according to official data.

Eid al-Adha and its significance

Eid al-Adha, which falls in June, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son at God's command.

Muslims observe the occasion by slaughtering sheep or other animals, with the meat distributed among family members and donated to the poor.

However, due to the current crisis, King Mohammed VI urged the public to forgo the ritual this year.

Impact of the drought and rising meat prices

The prolonged drought has caused herds in Morocco to shrink significantly, resulting in soaring meat prices and the importation of 100,000 sheep from Australia.

King Mohammed VI, in a speech delivered by the minister of religious affairs on national television on February 26, highlighted that performing the rite "under these difficult circumstances will cause significant harm to large segments of our people, especially those with limited income."

His father, Hassan II, made a similar appeal in 1966 during another severe drought in Morocco.

Morocco's agriculture minister, Ahmed Bouari, explained that the need to secure water for essential sectors such as driving and industry has severely impacted agriculture, with most irrigation areas subject to strict regulations and water rationing.

To help stabilise prices, the government recently lifted import tax and VAT on cattle, sheep, camels, and red meat across the country.

