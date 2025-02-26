NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has stirred fresh concerns over alleged threats to her life and staff safety

Prof. Adeyeye called on authorities for protection as NAFDAC continued its war against counterfeit drugs

NAFDAC DG also announced that the agency seized over N1 trillion worth of fake and substandard drugs in an enforcement operation across Nigeria’s major drug markets

FCT, Abuja - The Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has raised the alarm over threats to her life and the safety of agency staff.

She called on the federal government to intervene and urged authorities to protect them as they navigate hazardous conditions in their duties.

NAFDAC DG raises alarm over alleged threats to life

As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday, February 26, she also advocated for the death penalty for those involved in the production and sale of fake and counterfeit drugs in Nigeria.

Speaking at a State House briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, Professor Adeyeye disclosed that NAFDAC had recently seized illicit drugs worth over N1 trillion in an ongoing crackdown against substandard and fake pharmaceutical products.

The NAFDAC boss revealed that the agency’s intensified enforcement efforts had resulted in the seizure of 87 truckloads of banned, expired, and substandard medical products. Among the confiscated items were USAID- and UNFPA-donated antiretroviral drugs, male and female condoms, and other compromised medical supplies.

She described the large-scale operation, which targeted Nigeria’s three major open drug markets, as the biggest in NAFDAC’s history.

The operation was executed in:

Ariaria and Eziukwu Markets (Aba, Abia State)

Bridge Head Market (Onitsha, Anambra State)

Idumota Drug Market (Lagos State)

NAFDAC seizes fake drugs worth N1 trillion

Prof. Adeyeye estimated that the value of the seized items was at least N1 trillion, but noted that further assessment could reveal a higher figure.

The NAFDAC DG recounted how staff members had faced kidnapping attempts and physical threats due to their work.

“I told you about the attempted murder about six months ago. One of our staff members in Kano had his child kidnapped because he was doing his job. Fortunately, the child escaped,” she revealed.

“For me, I have two policemen living in my house 24/7 in Abuja and Lagos. I don’t have a life. I can’t go anywhere without police escorts. That’s not my way of living, but I don’t have a choice because we must save our country. Nonetheless, I also use common sense.”

