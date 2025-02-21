NAFDAC Names Market Selling Expired Condoms, Location Announced
- NAFDAC has uncovered unregistered narcotics, counterfeit GlaxoSmithKline medicines, and improperly stored vaccines during its enforcement operation at the Idumota open drug market in Lagos
- Some vaccines were shockingly found stored in toilets, and expired USAID-donated condoms were repackaged and sold as "Kiss Condom"
- NAFDAC vows to continue its crackdown on counterfeit and substandard medicines to protect public health
Lagos, Nigeria – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has made alarming discoveries during its ongoing enforcement operation at the Idumota open drug market in Lagos.
The agency uncovered unregistered narcotics, counterfeit GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) medicines, and improperly stored vaccines, some of which were shockingly found in toilets.
This was revealed in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.
Details of the operation
"In the ongoing enforcement operation at the Idumota open drug market, NAFDAC has uncovered more alarming products, including unregistered narcotics, counterfeit GSK medicines, and vaccines stored in toilets," the statement read.
During the operation on February 19, officials also seized expired USAID-donated condoms that had been repackaged and sold under the name "Kiss Condom."
Additionally, NAFDAC officials seized banned drugs such as Analgin, vaccines meant for cold chain storage, and Oxytocin for maternal health, which were improperly stored outside the cold chain, along with other donated medical products.
Ongoing crackdown and public health concerns
NAFDAC has vowed to continue its crackdown on counterfeit and substandard medicines, emphasising the grave health risks posed by these illicit products.
The enforcement operation remains ongoing as officials work to dismantle illegal drug networks and ensure compliance with safety regulations.
NAFDAC discovers over N7m worth of expired drugs
Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a pharmacy in Garki, Abuja, for selling expired and unregistered drugs.
The operation, carried out at a pharmacy located on Onitsha Crescent in Area 11, followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen.
During the raid, NAFDAC’s enforcement team discovered expired medical items valued at over seven million naira.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.