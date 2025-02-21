NAFDAC has uncovered unregistered narcotics, counterfeit GlaxoSmithKline medicines, and improperly stored vaccines during its enforcement operation at the Idumota open drug market in Lagos

Some vaccines were shockingly found stored in toilets, and expired USAID-donated condoms were repackaged and sold as "Kiss Condom"

NAFDAC vows to continue its crackdown on counterfeit and substandard medicines to protect public health

Lagos, Nigeria – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has made alarming discoveries during its ongoing enforcement operation at the Idumota open drug market in Lagos.

The agency uncovered unregistered narcotics, counterfeit GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) medicines, and improperly stored vaccines, some of which were shockingly found in toilets.

NAFDAC Names Market Selling Expired Condoms, Location Announced

Source: Twitter

This was revealed in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Details of the operation

"In the ongoing enforcement operation at the Idumota open drug market, NAFDAC has uncovered more alarming products, including unregistered narcotics, counterfeit GSK medicines, and vaccines stored in toilets," the statement read.

During the operation on February 19, officials also seized expired USAID-donated condoms that had been repackaged and sold under the name "Kiss Condom."

Additionally, NAFDAC officials seized banned drugs such as Analgin, vaccines meant for cold chain storage, and Oxytocin for maternal health, which were improperly stored outside the cold chain, along with other donated medical products.

Ongoing crackdown and public health concerns

NAFDAC has vowed to continue its crackdown on counterfeit and substandard medicines, emphasising the grave health risks posed by these illicit products.

The enforcement operation remains ongoing as officials work to dismantle illegal drug networks and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

NAFDAC discovers over N7m worth of expired drugs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a pharmacy in Garki, Abuja, for selling expired and unregistered drugs.

The operation, carried out at a pharmacy located on Onitsha Crescent in Area 11, followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

During the raid, NAFDAC’s enforcement team discovered expired medical items valued at over seven million naira.

Source: Legit.ng