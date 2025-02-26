The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has announced an increase in the daily Ration Cash Allowance (RCA) for soldiers from N1,500 to N3,000, effective from March ending

Oluyede confirmed this on Wednesday and also announced the Nigerian Army Housing Scheme, a new housing scheme for retiring officer

The housing projects have commenced in Abuja, Ibadan, Jos, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Akwa Ibom to ensure soldiers have post-service accommodation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Disappointed that troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) were still receiving N1,500 as their daily Ration Cash Allowance (RCA), the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has announced an upward review to N3,000 from March ending.

COAS raises soldiers allowance to N3,000 daily. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

COAS raises troops allowance

The COAS revealed this while addressing officers and soldiers of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, at the 9th Brigade Parade Ground in Ikeja, on Wednesday, February 26.

As reported by The Nation, Oluyede is on a duty tour of project sites within the 81 Division’s area of responsibility.

The COAS assured the troops of his commitment to bettering their welfare and acknowledged that many serving Warrant Officers do not own a house they would retire to.

COAS announces affordable housing options

COAS unveils welfare packages for Nigerian soldiers. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

He said the service has introduced a housing scheme to address the accommodation needs of retiring officers, so that they would have a roof over their heads upon retirement.

“I am going to build on what my predecessors have done in improving the welfare of our personnel. I am sure you are all aware of our initiatives.

“In December, under the Nigerian Army Housing Scheme, we unveiled the first set of houses in Abuja. As I speak, we are beginning a new set in Ibadan.

“We have also secured land for another set in Jos. Additionally, we are developing housing units in Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Akwa Ibom states.

“This will ensure a widespread distribution of houses that soldiers can subscribe to. You will all agree with me that there is nowhere in Nigeria where you can buy a two- or three-bedroom house for as low as N8 million.

“This is a significant investment by the Army to ensure you have a comfortable post service life. In fact, we are accelerating the process so that more personnel can benefit. I want you to believe in this system because it is worthwhile,” he said.

Army Responsibilities in Nigeria

The Nigerian Army is the land branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces and is one of the largest and most powerful land forces in Africa.

It was established in 1960, following Nigeria's independence from British colonial rule. The Nigerian Army is responsible for defending the country's territorial integrity, maintaining internal security, and supporting international peacekeeping missions.

Nigerian Army redeploys GOCs

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, has redeployed senior officers in a strategic reshuffle aimed at strengthening the army's capacity.

Major General GM Mutkut has been appointed the new Force Commander for the MNJTF.

Brigadier Generals have been appointed to key positions including Chief of Administration, Chief of Civil Military Affairs, and commanders of various corps like the Armour, Ordinance, Engineers, and Artillery Corps.

