IGP deploys team to rescue kidnapped Afenifere youth leader

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of the FID - Intelligence Response Team (IRT) tactical team to rescue, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, the kidnapped Afenifere Youth Leader.

Legit.ng recalls that Ojajuni's kidnappers have demanded N100m ransom before he can be released.

Afenifere youth leader, Prince Eniola Olajuni was kidnapped on Monday, February 17, 2025. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/@mobilepunch

The abducted Afenifere youth chieftain cried out to Nigerians to come to his assistance as he and his family raised the ransom.

In a trending video, Olajuni said every N100,000, N50,000, or N1,000,000 will go a long way in saving his life.

Olajuni was kidnapped on Monday, February 17, 2025, while en route to Abuja.

The Force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is fully committed to the safe return of Prince Ojajuni.

Adejobi said the NPF is deploying all necessary resources and expertise to achieve this objective.

He made this known in a statement issued via the Police X handle @policeng on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

“The IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of the FID - Intelligence Response Team (IRT) tactical team to prioritize the safe rescue of Prince Eniola Ojajuni, the Afenifere Youth Leader.”

The Police urged members of the public to exercise caution and stop sharing unverified information regarding the ongoing rescue efforts on social media.

According to Adejobi, such activities can jeopardize the operation and endanger the safety of the kidnapped Afenifere youth leader.

“However, the Police urge members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in social media speculation or sharing unverified information regarding the ongoing rescue efforts. Such activities can inadvertently jeopardize the operation and potentially endanger the safety of the victim.”

He assured Nigerians that the Police will continue to pursue and dismantle all criminal elements to establish peace and safety.

Police say it is committed to the safe return of kidnapped Afenifere youth leader Prince Eniola Olajuni. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Legit.ng also reported that the chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof. George Nwabuko Chima was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Professor Chima was abducted by the hoodlums at his residence in Okigwe, Imo state on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The state Police public relations officer, DSP Henry Okoye, said the police Command has commenced investigations.

Gunmen kidnap Ohanaeze Youth president in Imo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka Igboayaka, was kidnapped in Owerri, Imo state.

Igboayaka was abducted by gunmen who invaded his Works layout residence in Owerri on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The National President of the Igbo National Council, Chilos Godsent, narrated how Igboayaka was kidnapped.

