Tragedy struck on Monday, February 24, 2025, at Ogundare bus stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

A hit-and-run driver killed a 12-year-old student and injured her sibling while plying the BRT lane

The state police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, shared details about the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - A yet-to-be-identified driver has killed a 12-year-old student and injured her sibling while plying the BRT lane at high speed at Ogundare bus stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The driver hit two female pedestrians, siblings aged 12 and 15, on their way back from school On Monday, February 24, 2025, at about 15:35 PM.

The students were hit while plying the BRT lane. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement issued via his X handle @BenHundeyin on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Hundeyin said the accident victims sustained serious degrees of injuries and were quickly evacuated to Orile Agege General Hospital for treatment.

He added that the 12-year-old sadly passed on while receiving treatment, while the other victim was later transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for further treatment.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare M. Jimoh has ordered a speedy, detailed, and conclusive investigation.

The police spokesperson said CP Jimoh has called on road users, particularly motorists, to strictly comply with traffic rules/laws, speed limits, and safe driving practices.

CP Jimoh commiserates with victims’ families and assures of a speedy and conclusive investigation.

“Meanwhile, CP Jimoh, on behalf of officers and men of the Command, commiserates with the family of the victims over the unfortunate incident and expresses confidence that the Command will get to the root of the matter and ensure justice is served.”

Legit.ng also reported that a 26-year-old mother of one, Reini Akakpo was killed by a BRT bus in the commercial city of Lagos.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have fled the accident scene and is nowhere to be found at the time of this report.

The victim's daughter who was with her during the incident, however, survived with injuries according to eye-witnesses.

Also, Legit.ng reported that one Olaolu Mudasiru was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Olaolu who is the first son of former Lagos state military governor Gbolahan Mudasiru was killed while cycling with two others at Bourdilion road in the Ikoyi.

Hundeyin said no suspect has been apprehended in connection to Olaolu's tragic death.

Hit-and-run driver kills ASP at police checkpoint

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a senior police officer, ASP Idris Lawal, was reportedly killed by a hit-and-run driver at a police checkpoint in the Iworoko area of Ekiti state.

ASP Lawal, attached to the Ekiti State Police Command, was hit by an unmarked Mercedez Benz during a stop-and-search operation in the area.

The incident happened at a police checkpoint around the Ayemi Garage on Iworoko Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng