Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has voiced strong concerns over the reliability of vote counts in the country’s elections.

As preparations intensify, key issues like electoral credibility, security, and governance reforms are expected to shape the political landscape, setting the stage for a highly contested race.

Speaking at the YIAGA Africa Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa, held in Abuja on Tuesday, Jonathan stated that Nigeria’s electoral system is plagued by inaccuracies due to the presence of what he termed as 'ghost voters.'

“In Nigeria, you can’t get an accurate count of votes because I believe that we have too many ghost voters,” Jonathan remarked.

INEC officials should uphold integrity or resign

Jonathan stressed that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must prioritize integrity in managing elections.

He argued that electoral commissioners and the INEC chairman should step down rather than succumb to political pressure to manipulate election outcomes.

“We must have credible people. From what former INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega said, political leaders who are so domineering will pressurize you to do what is wrong; you should be able to resign and leave. You should be able to resign and walk away, please,” he urged.

He further insisted that without individuals willing to uphold democratic values in electoral bodies, Nigeria’s democracy would remain flawed.

“If we don’t have this kind of people, then we are in trouble. I don’t want any INEC official to say they were pressurized.

"If you accept the role of INEC Chairman or Commissioner, then you should be prepared to say, ‘If I’m pressured to do what is wrong, I will step aside for the sake of democracy,’” he stated.

GEJ speaks on challenges in electoral system and regional bias

Jonathan also criticized the regional influences that shape Nigeria’s electoral process, arguing that they undermine efforts to elect capable leaders.

He noted that biases are deeply entrenched in the system, extending even to religious groups, Punch reported.

“Sometimes, when I listen to predictions from religious leaders, their forecasts tend to lean towards regional interests. When the electoral process becomes this regionalized, we will continue to face serious challenges,” he explained.

Strengthening electoral systems for credibility

The former president advocated for a robust electoral system that ensures credible elections by preventing manipulation.

He argued that only when both political parties are strong and the system is foolproof will genuine votes count, Vanguard reported.

“When both parties are strong, and the system cannot be manipulated, only real human beings will cast their votes, and their votes will count,” he asserted.

He further stressed the need to improve voter registration and other electoral processes to enhance democracy.

“If our electoral system is not refined to ensure voter cards function effectively, then what exactly is so great about democracy?” he questioned.

Lessons from other West African nations

Jonathan reflected on recent elections in Nigeria and other West African nations, noting that despite technological advancements such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Results Viewing Portal, Nigeria’s 2023 general elections were marred by logistical issues, delayed voting, violence, and technical glitches.

Comparing Nigeria’s elections to those in Ghana, Liberia, and Senegal, he observed that countries with less reliance on technology often experienced smoother elections.

“Ghana, despite using limited technology, successfully conducted elections and ensured a peaceful transition of power,” he said.

He cited Liberia’s recent election, in which former President George Weah conceded defeat to Joseph Boakai in a closely contested runoff.

“This demonstrated a positive example of democratic transitions in the region,” he added.

In Senegal, despite pre-election tensions, the electoral process eventually unfolded smoothly, leading to a credible outcome. Jonathan emphasized that a high voter turnout in Ghana, Senegal, and Liberia indicated public confidence in democratic participation.

