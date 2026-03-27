A video of the moment shared between Bishop David Oyedepo’s wife and Pastor Yemi Davis’ wife at a recent event has surfaced online

Pastor Yemi Davis recently turned 50 and invited many clerics to celebrate his special day

Fans shared their observations about the two cleric wives and commented on the moment

More videos from the 50th birthday celebration of Pastor Yemi Davis, the founder of Global Impact Church, have continued to surface online.

The cleric recently turned 50 and celebrated the milestone with family, friends, and fellow ministers.

Reactions trail moment between Bishop Oyedepo’s wife and Pastor Yemi Davis’ wife at party. Photo credit@bimbodvaids/@livingfithchurch

Source: Instagram

Notable attendees included Bishop David Oyedepo and his wife, Pastor Paul Enenche, and Jimmy Odukoya, all of whom were seen enjoying the occasion alongside other clerics from across the nation.

In one video making the rounds, the celebrant’s wife, Pastor Bimbola Davids, was seen greeting Pastor Faith Oyedepo, better known as Mama Oyedepo, at the birthday party.

She knelt beside the elderly cleric, who was seated close to Bishop Oyedepo, as they exchanged pleasantries.

Pastor Faith Oyedepo, Bimbola Davids, greetings

The body language and glances of the two clerics drew attention from fans, who shared their thoughts about the interaction.

Pastor Becky Enenche was also seen kneeling for Bishop Oyedepo, seated beside his wife, during the ceremony.

Exchange between Faith Oyedepo and Bimbola Davids

Some fans were impressed that Pastor Bimbola Davids knelt for Mama Oyedepo despite her position as the General Overseer’s wife. They praised Yoruba women for their respect and regard for elders.

Bishop Oyedepo’s wife attend Pastor Yemi Davids' birthday. Photo credit@livingfaithchurch

Source: Instagram

However, a few viewers noticed more than the greetings, observing the clerics’ glances and body language. They shared their observations but focused mostly on praising the two clerics.

Recall that a similar video surfaced a few months ago, showing Pastor Joshua Selman kneeling beside Pastor Adeboye.

The elderly cleric invited him to sit, but Apostle Selman responded to Daddy Adeboye's request by kneeling before his seat. He explained that it’s better to kneel than to sit, adding that when he reaches old age, he would also sit down.

Reacting to his words, the cleric, who celebrated his 83rd birthday a few months ago, smiled at Apostle Selman’s comment.

Here is the Instagram video of the female clerics below:

Reactions to Faith Oyedepo, Bimbo Davids' video

Reactions have trailed the video of Pastor Faith Oyedepo and Pastor Bimbola Davids video at the 50th birthday party of Pastor Yemi Davids. They shared observations about the two clerics. Here are comments below:

@gideonspeaks reacted:

"Thank you, SOP, for real. God keep lifting you."

@biodun shared:

"Yoruba people and honour. Kai!."No wonder they are doing so well in ministry."

@sweetbakesandevents stated:

"Real-time Honour."

@estar_inspiration shared:

"I hope my generation can see what honour and humility look like!"

Oyedepo prays, anoints billionaire Tailor Seyi Vodi

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that billionaire tailor Seyi Vodi shared the moment he paid a notable visit to Bishop Oyedepo in Ogun state.

A video captured the moment Bishop Oyedepo prayed and anointed Seyi Vodi during the fashion designer's birthday celebration.

The video and pictures showing Seyi Vodi with Bishop Oyedepo quickly gained attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng