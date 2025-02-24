A coalition of retired civil servants in Nigeria has urged Akpabio to halt a bill restricting the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly to only insiders

The group warned that the bill would set a dangerous precedent, blocking qualified civil servants from career advancement

They cautioned that if passed, the bill could cause protests, erode public confidence in governance, and encourage other government agencies to adopt similar exclusionary policies

A coalition of retired civil servants in Nigeria has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to intervene and halt a proposed bill that seeks to restrict the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) to individuals with prior service within the legislative chambers.

The group, known as the Coalition of Patriots (Retired Civil Servants), has strongly condemned the bill, labeling it as “discriminatory, unjust, and a ticking time bomb.”

Akpabio has been urged to ensure competence precedes loyalty in the appointment process. Image: FB/Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

In a letter addressed to Akpabio, the coalition warned that the proposed legislation would set a “chaotic and destructive precedent” within the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

They argued that the bill would prevent highly qualified civil servants from ascending to the top position, violating labor laws and undermining morale among public servants.

“This bill is an open violation of Nigerian labor laws, international best practices, and the fundamental principles of justice,” the coalition stated.

“It is an insult to the commitment and service of individuals who were engaged under clear employment terms, only to be told that their legitimate career aspirations would now be permanently blocked through legislative fiat.”

Coalition preaches competence over loyalty

The group accused lawmakers of attempting to create an exclusive class within the National Assembly, where political loyalty would overshadow competence and experience.

They expressed concerns that the bill, if passed, would transform the NASC into an institution where “loyalty to lawmakers, rather than competence, determines promotion.”

“This is a deliberate ploy to sideline highly qualified and competent officers within the National Assembly Service Commission—individuals who have dedicated their years to building institutional capacity,” the statement added.

The coalition further cautioned that the bill could spark an “unprecedented crisis” within the NASC, leading to widespread protests and disillusionment among staff members.

They warned that such a move would erode public confidence in the fairness of the legislative process.

“The National Assembly should be seen as a model for best governance practices. If this bill is passed, it will reinforce the belief that laws are made to serve a few privileged individuals,” the coalition said.

“When workers realize that their chances of career growth have been unfairly sealed off, it breeds dissatisfaction, apathy, and a toxic work environment.”

Group gives ten reasons why new bill is flawed

The group outlined ten reasons why the bill is unjust, arguing that it contradicts the NASC Act, undermines meritocracy, and sets a dangerous precedent that could encourage other government agencies to adopt similar exclusionary policies.

They also stressed that the bill would damage the reputation of the National Assembly as a fair and just institution.

The Senate has been warned against setting a bad precedent if the bill passes. Image: National Assembly/FB

Source: Facebook

“No credible legislature operates in a manner that deliberately sidelines experienced public officers in their own service commission,” the coalition noted.

“If this bill is allowed to pass, other government agencies and institutions may begin adopting similarly exclusionary policies, which would ultimately fragment Nigeria’s civil service into unjustly divided classes.”

The coalition urged the Senate to withdraw the bill immediately and focus on strengthening institutional capacity through merit-based promotions.

They warned that any attempt to block career progression for NASC staff would have severe consequences for both the commission and the National Assembly as a whole.

