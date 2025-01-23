INEC has set Saturday, 21 February 2026, as the date for council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to elect six area council chairpersons and 62 councillors

Key pre-election activities include party primaries (9–30 June 2025), candidate nominations (21 July–11 August 2025), among others

Unlike the states, INEC directly oversees local government elections in the FCT, reaffirming its dedication to a credible electoral process

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Saturday, 21 February 2026, for the next council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The announcement was made by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abuja on Wednesday, January 22.

“The Commission has approved that the 2026 Area Council election in FCT will hold on Saturday, 21st February 2026.

"Voting will take place in all designated polling units across the 68 constituencies to elect the six area council chairmen and 62 councillor," Yakubu said.

During the meeting as stated in a statement released via X, the elections will replace the current leadership of the six area councils, whose tenure ends in February 2026, Premium Times reported.

INEC on adhering to electoral guidelines

Yakubu highlighted the legal requirements underpinning the electoral timeline, saying:

“Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the Commission to issue the notice for elections not later than 360 days before the date of the election. This applies to general as well as off-cycle elections.”

He confirmed that the notice for the FCT elections will be published on 26 February 2025, in line with the law.

Timeline of pre-election activities

The INEC chairman detailed the schedule of activities leading to the election.

Primary elections by political parties: 9 – 30 June 2025.

Candidate nominations: Portal opens from 9 a.m. on 21 July to 6 p.m. on 11 August 2025.

Publication of the final candidate list: 22 September 2025.

Campaign period: Begins on 24 September 2025 and ends at midnight on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Yakubu emphasized that the detailed timetable and constituency list will be uploaded to the INEC website by the end of the meeting.

INEC’s unique role in the FCT

Unlike the 36 states where local government elections are conducted by state electoral commissions, INEC is directly responsible for elections in the FCT.

“This is the only part of the country where INEC conducts local government elections,” Yakubu noted.

The commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and credible election process in the FCT.

